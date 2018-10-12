Simple And Easy Tips To Care For Your Permed Hair

Have you ever thought of getting your hair permed or straightened? Most of us often find it hard to deal with hair. People who have straight hair often crib about how their hair is flat and how they wish their had those beautiful curls while those who have curly hair usually keep saying things like - it's very difficult to manage curls and how easy their life would be if they had straighter hair. As they say, grass is always greener on the other side. Well, it does stand true for hair, doesn't it?

However, getting your hair type changed is an easy task these days with options like hair straightening, hair smoothening, rebonding, and perming. While hair straightening and rebonding is quite a common sight, perming is not something many people choose. But for those who are interested, you might have several questions in mind like what is it, does it affect your hair, how long does it stay, how is it done and most importantly how to care for permed hair.

But before everything else, one needs to understand what exactly is permed hair.

What Is Permed Hair?

Your hair is said to be permed when chemicals are applied to it to temporarily break the bonds in your hair shaft to allow restructuring of those bonds. In simple words, perming means applying chemicals to your hair in order to make them into permanent curls. The process of turning hair into curls with the help of chemicals is basically known as perming.

How Is Perming Done?

The process of perming is not a complex one, however, it is always advisable if it is done by a professional. Listed below is the step by step procedure of how perming is done:

1. The hair stylist first wash your hair with a clarifying shampoo to remove oil and dirt from your hair and scalp. However, he/she will not use a conditioner thereafter.

2. After washing hair, the stylist will first wear gloves and then use a comb to split your hair into two sections by making a middle partition.

3. He/she will then take an hair curling iron and start curling each strand of hair. Once all the hair is curled and held up with the help of hair clips, the stylist will move on to apply the chemical.

4. After applying the perm chemical carefully to each strand, the stylist will allow it remain and work on your hair for a specified time.

5. Your stylist will keep checking if your hair is curled up properly and once he/she is sure it is done, the stylist will proceed with hair wash as the final step.

Tips To Care For Permed Hair

While permed hair is a wonderful asset, there are several things to be kept in mind while caring for it.

1. Keep your hair nourished

Whether you have undergone any kind of hair treatment or not, it is always a good thing to provide your hair with the right nourishment that it deserves. The reason behind this is that when you get any kind of hair treatment done, chemicals are bound to affect your hair in some way or the other. And, if you fail to take proper care of your hair, they might get damaged and could result in split ends and dry hair.

2. Deep condition it whenever possible

Deep conditioning your hair, especially after perming, is very important. Once you perm your hair, you will understand that your hair needs special attention and deep conditioning for it to retain its moisture. The only way to take good care of your hair and retain its moisture is treat it to deep conditioning at least twice a week. This way your hair will not only retain its moisture but will also look strong, healthy, and shiny - just like the way you want it to be!

3. Choose the right hair care products

Choosing the right hair care products, especially after getting a hair treatment done, is a must. It goes without saying that once you get your hair permed, you need to give up on your regular shampoo and hair mask and go for the one that is meant for permed hair. The only think you must remember while buying a shampoo for permed hair is that it has to be free from sulphate.

4. Wash less and condition more

Well, that's the trick! Wash your hair less and focus more on conditioning it - is the key mantra for permed hair. You hair needs a lot of moisture when it is treated chemically and it will get enough moisture only when you give it the required amount of conditioning. On the other hand, using too much shampoo can make your hair dry - which is exactly what you do not want.

5. Dry and detangle it in the right way

When you have permed hair, you must exactly know how to dry your hair and detangle it in the right way. Using blow dryer is a complete no-no. It will steal all the moisture from your hair and leave it dry. To avoid that, you can leave your hair to air dry and once it is semi-dried, you can proceed to remove knots formed in it. For that, you can use a wide-tooth wooden comb and a soft bristle brush. You need to gently comb your hair with the wide-tooth brush while it's still damp. After that, let your hair air dry completely. You can then gently brush out the knots or tangles with your soft bristle hair brush or even use your fingers. But remember the key - be gentle!