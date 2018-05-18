Homemade Oil Remedies For Gray Hair

Gray hair is not a rare issue any more. It's among most of us who are also young. Premature graying makes us look more older than our age and this issue needs to be treated.

Nowadays, most of us - whether men or women - are equally facing this problem. There was a time when graying of hair was related to the signs of ageing. But today, the scenario is completely different. Most of us do not take things seriously when we spot our first gray hair. But it's high time that we look into this seriously.

When the body stops producing melanin, it leads to gray hair. Lack of nourishment and proper diet can also lead to this.

Below are some natural homemade oils that can be used to treat and prevent the occurrence of gray hair. Let us have a look at them and know how to use the same.

Coconut Oil And Amla Powder

Ingredients:

2 tbsp amla powder

3 tbsp coconut oil

Method:

1. Mix both coconut oil and amla powder and heat it in a saucepan and allow it to char.

2. Apply this oil on your scalp and hair.

3. Massage it for a few minutes and leave it for 1 hour.

4. If possible, you can also leave it overnight.

5. After an hour, wash it off with shampoo and conditioner. Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

Coconut Oil And Lemon

Ingredients:

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

Method:

1. First, heat the coconut oil until it is slightly warm.

2. Cut a slice of lemon and squeeze a few drops into the warm coconut oil.

3. Gently massage this mixture on your scalp and hair in a circular motion for a few minutes.

4. Leave it on for 30 minutes.

5. Rinse it off with a mild shampoo. You can repeat this at least twice a week.

Curry Leaves And Coconut Oil

Ingredients:

Curry leaves

3 tbsp coconut oil

Method:

1. Take a handful of fresh curry leaves and 3 tbsp of coconut oil and heat it in a saucepan.

2. Heat until you get a black residue.

3. Apply this on your hair and leave it on for at least an hour.

4. After 30 minutes, wash it off in normal water.

Mustard Oil And Castor Oil

Ingredients:

2 tbsp castor oil

2 tbsp mustard oil

Method:

1. Combine both the ingredients and heat them.

2. Now, apply this warm mixture of oil on your hair from the roots to the scalp.

3. Massage it for 10-15 minutes and leave it on for an hour.

4. Rinse it off with a sulphate-free shampoo. Repeat the remedy at least twice in a week.

Olive Oil And Black Seed Oil

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp black seed oil

Method:

1. Mix equal quantity of olive oil and black seed oil.

2. Apply this on your scalp and massage it well.

3. Leave the oil on your hair for about an hour.

4. After 1 hour, wash off with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

5. Repeat this once in a week to get faster and better results.

Henna And Coconut Oil

Ingredients:

Henna leaves

3-4 tbsp coconut oil

Method:

1. Heat the coconut oil.

2. Add a handful of fresh henna leaves and let the oil turn brown in colour.

3. After it turns brown, apply the warm oil directly on to your scalp and gently massage.

4. Leave the mixture on for 45 minutes and you can see the difference in the first use itself.