Easy Homemade Masks For Sun Damaged Hair

Sun rays can cause severe damage to your tresses. That is why, hair care experts urge people to avoid prolonged exposure to it, as it can damage the cuticle. This, in turn, can leave you with dull, brittle and discoloured hair. If not taken care of, the sun damage can also lead to split ends and hair fall.

That is why, it is imperative to treat sun damaged hair. While you can always head to a salon for a damage treatment, it is also better to try homemade treatments that are effective and safe.

Today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of homemade masks that can repair damage caused by the harmful UVA and UVB rays. These masks are easy to make and extremely effective in reviving hair damaged by sun rays.

The ingredients used to whisk up these hair masks are loaded with properties that can repair sun damage and restore natural shine and health to your tresses.

Take a look at these effective hair masks here:

1. Coconut Oil With Black Tea

How To Use:

- Mix 1 tablespoon of both, coconut oil and freshly brewed black tea.

- Warm the resulting concoction in a microwave for 30 seconds.

- Massage it all over the scalp area.

- Let it dry for 40 minutes, before washing your hair with lukewarm water and shampoo.

Why This Works:

The nutrients present in both the above-stated ingredients can effectively revive dull and damaged hair.

2. Tea Tree Oil With Aloe Vera Gel

How To Use:

- Create a blend of 4-5 drops of tea tree oil and 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel.

- Work it into your tresses and leave it there for an hour.

- Wash it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Why This Works:

The antibacterial properties of both the components can destroy free radicals and help you achieve healthy tresses.

3. Vitamin E Oil With Egg White

How To Use:

- Scoop out the oil from a vitamin E capsule and mix it with an egg white.

- Put the resulting mask all over the scalp area and even towards the end of your roots.

- Leave it there for about an hour before washing it off.

Why This Works:

Both vitamin E and egg white can eliminate the toxins from your scalp and boost your hair's health.

4. Almond Oil With Avocado

How To Use:

- Just mash an avocado and mix it with 1 teaspoon of almond oil.

- Slather the resulting material all over the scalp area and let it sit there for 30-40 minutes.

- Afterward, wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your favourite shampoo.

Why This Works:

The combination of almond oil and avocado can provide deep nourishment to your roots and effectively repair the damage caused by the harsh sun rays.

5. Argan Oil With Mayonnaise

How To Use:

- Mix 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise with 1 teaspoon of argan oil.

- Smear the resulting mask onto your scalp.

- Let it sit there for 30 minutes prior to washing it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Why This Works:

Protein-rich mayonnaise combined with argan oil's goodness can revive dull and damaged hair.

6. Onion Juice With Indian Gooseberry Oil

How To Use:

- Create a blend of 1 teaspoon of onion juice and 2 tablespoons of Indian gooseberry oil.

- Put the resulting material all over your scalp.

- Gently massage with your fingertips for a few minutes before washing your hair with your regular shampoo.

Why This Works:

Both the aforementioned ingredients are replete with properties that can combat free radicals and effectively repair sun damaged hair.