Get Glossy Hair Easily With These Homemade Masks

All of us dream of silky, smooth and frizz-free hair. However, in today's times, very few of us can actually claim to have that sort of an ideal hair. The reason for the same may be attributed to the stress and tension of modern-day living.

The pollution in our towns and cities only make matters worse for our hair. To deal with the damaged hair most of the times, what we do is, we go for expensive hair care treatments. These contain a lot of inorganic chemicals that do more harm than good. As a result, all of such experimentation cuts a hole in our pocket and permanently damages our hair.

To prevent such a thing from happening, this article explores some very easy-to-make hair masks. Most of the ingredients for the hair masks discussed below are natural and can be easily found in the kitchen. The means of preparing each of these masks is also very simple and the same has been discussed below.

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and give your hair the treatment that it deserves.

1. The Yoghurt Mask

For this, gently massage your scalp with two scoops of yoghurt. Following this, let it sit for about 15 to 20 minutes and then wash it off with your regular shampoo. Since the smell of yoghurt is pretty strong, chances are that the same will remain in your hair for quite some time. To avoid such a thing from happening, what you can do is to apply a second coat of shampoo and then rinse off the same with lukewarm water. Doing so will give you the silky smooth strands that you had always wanted without the unwanted smell.

2. The Honey Mask

For this, take three tablespoons of honey and mix the same with half a teaspoon of castor oil and a teaspoon of almond oil. Mix the ingredients well and then apply the same to your hair with a brush. Let it stand for 20 to 30 minutes, following which make sure you rinse it off with lukewarm water. To do away with the stickiness, you may want to shampoo your hair after this. In case you do shampoo, make sure that you do not give the conditioner a miss.

3. The Oatmeal Mask

For this, all you have to do is add chilled milk, almond oil and a tablespoon into a bowl and stir the same into a thick paste. Gently massage you scalp with this paste and let it stand for 10 to 15 minutes. After that, you can rinse off the same with lukewarm water. Doing so will leave you with frizz-free locks and a non-itchy scalp.

4. The Egg Mask

Irrespective of whether you are a vegetarian or you gorge on non-vegetarian food, your hair can do with some eggy-nutrition any day. Beat two eggs in a bowl and then add a cup of milk, a teaspoon of olive oil and a dash of lemon juice and then ensure that all the ingredients are mixed well. Apply the same on your hair and let it stand for 15 to 20 minutes before you rinse off the same with cold water.

5. The Avocado Mask

Mash a scoop of avocado and mix it with a teaspoon of rich almond oil. Add about half a cup of water to the same and then apply the same to your hair. Wash off the mask, after letting it stay in your hair for about half an hour. Doing so will hydrate your hair and give it a glossy appeal.

6. The Castor Oil Mask

Add three tablespoons of castor oil to a couple of tablespoons of olive oil. Then, add a tablespoon of brandy to the same. Make sure that the three ingredients are mixed well, before you apply the same to your hair. While applying, make sure that you apply it from the tips to the end and not vice versa. Let it stand for 20 to 30 minutes, after which you can wash it off with a mild shampoo.

7. The Coconut Mask

For this, all you have to do is mix a tablespoon of conventional coconut oil with a teaspoon of rich almond oil. Make sure the two oils which have different densities mix well. Then, apply the same to your hair and let it stand for 15 to 20 minutes. Following this, rinse off your hair with cold water and shampoo your hair the way you would normally do.

8. The Banana Mask

Your hair loves the banana as much as the minions do. For this mask, toss two peeled bananas and then mix the same with a tablespoon each of coconut milk, refined oil and honey. Gently massage your scalp with this paste. After about 5 to 10 minutes, wash off the same with chilled water. You will be surprised to see your hair in a super-silky and manageable form.

9. The Strawberry Mask

For this, blend a handful of fresh strawberries in a blender. Then, mix the same with a teaspoon of almond oil. Apply it to the scalp and let it stand for about an hour. After an hour, wash off the same with cold water and then you can go ahead and shampoo your hair. This mask will ensure that your hair not just smells good but also remains shiny and glossy for days.

10. The Green Tea Mask

This is one mask that is very easy to prepare. Separate the yolk of an egg from the egg white and then beat the same till it becomes frothy. Then, add about 2 tablespoons of green tea to it and using a brush, apply the same to your hair. Let it stand for an hour and a half, after which you can rinse it off with cold water. Doing so will ensure that you have smooth frizz-free locks.