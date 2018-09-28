Get Straight Hair With This Home-made Gel

How many of us spend our savings on experimenting with different hairstyles? Well, most of us! Since the hair straightening trend has come, all the women out there have been visiting salons and getting the same done. Or some of us invest in buying straightening products that involve both chemicals and heat, both of which are harmful to the hair.
So what is the alternative for getting the straight hair of your desire without spending much and at the same time not very harmful? Don't worry, in this article, we'll be giving you a secret recipe for a gel to straighten your hair easily at home.
Let us see how to make this gel and how to use them to get that perfect straight hair of your dreams.
Home-made Hair Straightening Gel
Ingredients
3 tsp flaxseeds
2 tbsp aloe vera gel
2 tsp castor oil
1 tbsp lemon juice
2 tsp honey
Also Read:Quick Hacks To Straighten Curly Hair Naturally
How to make
Boil a cup of water and add flaxseeds into it. Continue boiling it for about 2-3 minutes until it starts bubbling. Let it cool down to the room temperature. Now add the rest of the ingredients - aloe vera gel, castor oil, lemon juice and raw honey. Combine all the ingredients well. And you can use this gel to straighten your hair without any chemicals.
How to use
1. First, wet your hair with lukewarm water so that the hair follicles open up.
2. Divide your hair into sections and start applying this gel on each section of your hair.
3. Make sure that the gel covers the roots and tips of your hair.
4. Let the gel stay on for about 30 minutes and later you can rinse it off with cold water.
5. Finally, apply a conditioner.
6. Make sure that you do not towel dry your hair but comb it straight with a comb and let it air dry.
Benefits Of Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds contain the required proteins and nutrients like zinc, magnesium, calcium and omega-3 fatty acids that will help you in treating dry scalp and hair thus giving natural nourishment to your hair. These nutrients also help in boosting hair growth. Apart from this, flaxseeds help in treating discolouration of the hair and prevents it from premature greying.
Benefits Of Aloe Vera Gel
Aloe vera is being widely used in all ready-made hair care products these days. It helps in soothing the scalp with its antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. Also, the antioxidants in aloe vera aid in rejuvenating the hair, thus giving smooth and soft hair if used regularly. It also helps in deeply nourishing your hair and straightening it.
Benefits Of Castor Oil
Castor oil contains essential fatty acids that help in boosting the hair growth. This is because massaging your scalp with castor oil improve blood circulation. It also contains vitamins A, K and E that will help in nourishing and strengthening the hair follicles and thus making your hair strong and healthy than never before.
Benefits Of Lemon Juice
Lemon contains vitamin C that acts as an antifungal agent and will help in clearing dandruff. It controls the natural oil production of the scalp. It also helps in stimulating hair growth by strengthening the hair follicles. You can simply use lemon juice alone on your hair regularly to see the difference.
Related Articles
- 5 Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Hairstyles That Are Perfect For Any Occasion
-
- 3 Easy Ways To Give Your Hair A Protein Boost At Home
- 6 Beauty Hacks That Actually Work!
- Try These Home-made Hair Oils To Stop Hair Fall
- Is Castor Oil Effective In Treating Scalp Problems?
- Ever Tried These Coconut Shampoos For Strong Hair?