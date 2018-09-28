ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Get Straight Hair With This Home-made Gel

By

How many of us spend our savings on experimenting with different hairstyles? Well, most of us! Since the hair straightening trend has come, all the women out there have been visiting salons and getting the same done. Or some of us invest in buying straightening products that involve both chemicals and heat, both of which are harmful to the hair.

So what is the alternative for getting the straight hair of your desire without spending much and at the same time not very harmful? Don't worry, in this article, we'll be giving you a secret recipe for a gel to straighten your hair easily at home.

straight hair

Let us see how to make this gel and how to use them to get that perfect straight hair of your dreams.

Array

Home-made Hair Straightening Gel

Ingredients

3 tsp flaxseeds
2 tbsp aloe vera gel
2 tsp castor oil
1 tbsp lemon juice
2 tsp honey

Also Read:Quick Hacks To Straighten Curly Hair Naturally

How to make

Boil a cup of water and add flaxseeds into it. Continue boiling it for about 2-3 minutes until it starts bubbling. Let it cool down to the room temperature. Now add the rest of the ingredients - aloe vera gel, castor oil, lemon juice and raw honey. Combine all the ingredients well. And you can use this gel to straighten your hair without any chemicals.

How to use

1. First, wet your hair with lukewarm water so that the hair follicles open up.
2. Divide your hair into sections and start applying this gel on each section of your hair.
3. Make sure that the gel covers the roots and tips of your hair.
4. Let the gel stay on for about 30 minutes and later you can rinse it off with cold water.
5. Finally, apply a conditioner.
6. Make sure that you do not towel dry your hair but comb it straight with a comb and let it air dry.

Array

Benefits Of Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds contain the required proteins and nutrients like zinc, magnesium, calcium and omega-3 fatty acids that will help you in treating dry scalp and hair thus giving natural nourishment to your hair. These nutrients also help in boosting hair growth. Apart from this, flaxseeds help in treating discolouration of the hair and prevents it from premature greying.

Array

Benefits Of Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is being widely used in all ready-made hair care products these days. It helps in soothing the scalp with its antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. Also, the antioxidants in aloe vera aid in rejuvenating the hair, thus giving smooth and soft hair if used regularly. It also helps in deeply nourishing your hair and straightening it.

Most Read:Can Aloe Vera Help In Treating Dry Scalp?

Array

Benefits Of Castor Oil

Castor oil contains essential fatty acids that help in boosting the hair growth. This is because massaging your scalp with castor oil improve blood circulation. It also contains vitamins A, K and E that will help in nourishing and strengthening the hair follicles and thus making your hair strong and healthy than never before.

Array

Benefits Of Lemon Juice

Lemon contains vitamin C that acts as an antifungal agent and will help in clearing dandruff. It controls the natural oil production of the scalp. It also helps in stimulating hair growth by strengthening the hair follicles. You can simply use lemon juice alone on your hair regularly to see the difference.

Array

Benefits Of Honey

Honey is very hydrating and moisturising for the scalp and the hair. Honey can also improve the texture of your hair by giving a smooth and shiny tress if used on a regular basis.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: hair care straight hair remedies diy
    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue