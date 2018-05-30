Homemade Egg And Henna Pack To Get Rid Of Dandruff

Dandruff is a common scalp condition, accompanied by consistent dryness and itchiness. The tiny white flakes on the scalp can lead to itching. These flakes can sometimes drop on your back and shoulders when you comb hair.

If the flakes are oily, they stick and build up on your scalp. In its mild form, the flakes are white or yellowish in colour. When the flakes stick on to the scalp, it is referred to as 'sticky dandruff'. It is often in the dry, winter months that the scalp becomes dry and flaky due to lack of moisture.

Most people who suffer from dandruff have also reported hair loss, and these two conditions often seem inter-linked. Often, one issue is thought to cause the other.

Causes of dandruff can be many, ranging from change in weather, to hormonal change, not rinsing the hair properly, tying up wet hair, due to pH imbalance on the scalp, sharing towel and bed with a dandruff affected person, and many other factors. Whatever be the reason, it is important to keep dandruff at bay to have healthy, voluminous hair.

Here is a simple yet effective hair mask treatment for dandruff, which you can easily try at home.

Henna And Egg Pack For Dandruff Cure:

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of fine henna powder

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 tablespoons of whipped egg white

Water as required

How To Prepare:

Just blend all the ingredients together to make a smooth paste without any lumps.

How to Apply:

Apply on the scalp from roots to the tips of the hair. Leave the paste on for a minimum of half an hour and wash off with a mild shampoo. Follow up with a conditioner, if required (only if you have extreme dry hair. Else, there is no need of a conditioner, as egg and henna are good hair conditioners by themselves).

Tip: Do not use this pack on oiled hair, as henna treatment packs for dandruff do not work on oiled hair.

How Often To Use:

Depending on the severity of dandruff, use this treatment at least once a fortnight. Henna can dry out you hair, so avoid using it too often. With consistent use, you will notice that your dandruff has reduced.

Benefits Of This Pack:

Apart from fighting dandruff, henna gives life to damaged hair, restores pH of your scalp, and makes your hair healthy, voluminous and glossy. It is a great conditioner too.

Eggs are used in this pack, as they remove out flaky parts on the scalp, making it the best solution for dandruff.

Olive oil reduces dandruff, the dryness of scalp and the inflammation caused by it. It also boosts hair growth.

How Henna Helps In Hair Care?

Henna is widely used for hair care since ancient days due to its beneficial properties. It is used as a natural hair colour and for deep conditioning treatments. It is great in getting rid of stubborn dandruff. Apart from eliminating the occurrence of dandruff, it can help you control it.

Henna also helps in relieving other associated dandruff symptoms such as itchiness, and keeps your scalp healthy and free of infections. It also helps in restoring the pH balance of the scalp.

Henna deeply conditions your hair, reduces hair fall and boosts hair growth. It prevents split ends. It unclogs pores on the scalp and removes trapped dirt, apart from improving the texture of your hair.

How Egg Helps In Hair Care?

Egg is rich in protein, and as your hair strands are also composed of protein, it promotes hair growth, rebuilds damaged hair, and conditions it, apart from helping to fight dandruff. The proteins, biotin and sulphur, in egg help fight off dandruff and can make your hair strong and shiny. They also fight the problem of hair loss.

Apart from biotin, egg yolk is also rich vitamin A, vitamin D and folate. All these nutrients can contribute to healthy, shiny hair. Applying egg yolk to the scalp is also ideal for solving problems such as hair loss, brittle hair, etc. Egg yolk also makes the hair more resistant to damage. It moisturizes dry hair.

When applied topically, eggs can infuse the root of your hair with vitamins. So, hair will grow stronger and would be less prone to shedding and breakage.

At a time when pollution and artificial hair products strip our hair off all the natural oils and proteins, egg masks can be an effective tool to add natural moisture and uplift your hair. They condition the scalp and promote hair growth.

Some More Dandruff-cure Tips:

If your dandruff problem is severe, wash your combs, brushes and pillow covers daily in hot soapy water by adding a few drops of an antiseptic solution.

Make sure you follow a healthy diet with fresh fruits, salads and sprouts included. Have a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals such as biotin to maintain proper scalp and hair health without dandruff.

Drink at least six to eight glasses of water a day, and get some daily exercise too.

Wash your hair once every three days with a mild shampoo to keep your hair and scalp clean.

At times, certain skin diseases such as psoriasis could be the cause of dandruff. In such cases, do not hesitate to see your dermatologist, as their treatment will help you remain dandruff free.

So, just try this homemade egg and henna pack, follow the dandruff cure tips, and bid goodbye to dandruff.