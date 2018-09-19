Home Remedies For Receding Hairline

Thinning hair can be a painful situation for many. This refers to minor to moderate hair loss and does not always cause baldness. Thinning of hair is a gradual process and if treated on time, it can be controlled and even stopped.
For some, hair thinning might be hereditary and for others it might be due to hormonal imbalance, changing lifestyle, overuse of chemicals, etc. Whatever be the reason this issue needs to be addressed at an earlier stage to effectively control it.
Though there are medical treatments that help in solving this issue, we'll be giving you some home-made remedies to treat receding hairline. These remedies are made using some common ingredients like eggs, green tea, olive oil, henna leaves and aloe vera gel. All the ingredients mentioned here nourish the hair from within, thereby resulting in hair regrowth.
Therefore following these remedies on a regular basis can give you positive results. Here are the remedies.
Egg & Olive Oil
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp olive oil
Procedure
In a clean bowl, add the whole egg and olive oil. Whisk the ingredients well. Apply this mixture to your hair and scalp. Leave it on for a minimum of 30 minutes. Make sure that you cover your hair with a shower cap so that it doesn't create a mess. Later rinse it off with your regular shampoo in cold water followed by conditioner. Use this 1-2 times in a week.
Avocado & Banana
Ingredients
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1 ripe banana
Procedure
Take the banana and avocado and mash them. Divide your hair into sections and start applying this paste with the help of a brush. Leave it on for about 30 minutes. Later wash it off with cold water. You can use a mild shampoo to wash it off and skip the conditioner. Try this remedy once a week.
Henna Leaves
Ingredients
- A bunch of henna leaves
- 1 cup water
Procedure
Take a handful of fresh henna leaves and blend it by adding some water. Blend until you get a smooth paste. Apply this on your hair covering the roots and tips of your hair. Leave it for about 3 hours. Cover it with the help of a shower cap to avoid the mess. Later wash it with cold water and your regular shampoo. Using this remedy once a month regularly would help in hair growth.
Green Tea
Ingredient
- 1 cup of green tea
Procedure
Brew a cup of green tea. Allow it to cool and leave it on. Use this green tea to rinse your hair. Massage it on your hair and scalp. Leave it on for an hour so that the green tea completely soaks in your hair. Later rinse it off with lukewarm water. Try this out at least 2-3 times in a week.
Aloe Vera Gel
Ingredient
- 2 tsp aloe vera gel
Procedure
Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and cut the edges and peel off the skin. Take out the gel from it and start applying it on your hair starting from the roots to the tips of your hair. Massage it on your hair for 5 minutes. Later leave the aloe vera gel on your hair for 25 minutes. Finally, rinse it off with warm water. Repeating this twice a week would give you the desired results.
