Are Split Ends Worrying You? Here Are Natural Ways To Treat Them

1. Coconut Oil

We have heard about an umpteen number of beauty tips using coconut oil. Apply some coconut oil and massage it from the roots to the tip of the hair, where you have split ends. Cover it with a towel and leave it on your hair for 30 minutes and rinse off using a shampoo. You can try this remedy twice or thrice a week.

2. Avocado Protein Mask

Ingredients:

1 Avocado

1 Egg

2 Spoons of olive oil

How To Use:

Whisk 1 egg in a bowl and add 1 mashed avocado into it. Add 2 spoons of olive oil and mix them well. Apply this mask on your hair, covering the tips of your hair. Leave it for up to 25-30 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water.

3. Honey And Oil Mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of moisturizer

1 spoon of honey

2 spoons of olive oil

How To Use:

In a bowl, add the above ingredients and mix them well. Apply it on your hair and cover it with a shower cap. Wash it off after 20 minutes in normal water. You can also use a mixture of honey and olive oil and apply it on your hair after shampooing. After 5 minutes, rinse off again using shampoo. This mixture acts as a conditioner for the hair and strengthens the hair, thus reducing split ends.

4. Alcohol

Avoid using hair care products that contain alcohol in them. Opt for shampoos that contain moisturizer and those that help in keeping your hair hydrated and soft. This helps in reducing split ends. Also, make it a point to eat healthy food and drink a lot of water. Split ends may occur due to these reasons too.

5. Avoid Chemical Treatments

Drying your hair vigorously using a towel, doing chemical treatments on your hair, using heating agents, etc., can cause split ends. Also, avoid using hot water to shower your hair. This may make your hair turn dry and hence lead to increased split ends.

6. Bananas

Banana contains vitamins A, C and E and other minerals. It helps in moisturizing and strengthening your hair, which helps in decreasing the split ends in your hair.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

2 tablespoons of yogurt

2 spoons of rose water

How To Use:

Mash the ripe banana, in order to form a thick paste. Add yogurt and rose water and mix them well. Apply this thick mask on your hair and leave it on for 1 hour and then wash it off in normal water. Make sure that you cover your hair after applying the mask with a shower cap. Use this mask once in a week for better results.