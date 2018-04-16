Worried About Smelly Hair? Try These Home Remedies

Having smelly hair is embarrassing for everyone, and this is caused due to various reasons, like an oily scalp, excessive sweating, fungal infections, bacterial infections, pollution, etc. Oily hair tends to pick up environmental pollution and this leads to smelly hair.

Whereas, some other causes are poor hygiene, hormonal imbalances and environmental factors. But whatever may be the cause, no one likes to have smelly hair or a smelly scalp. Just like you have remedies to treat oily skin, an oily scalp, dry skin and a dry scalp, there are remedies to treat a smelly scalp.

You can opt for store-bought products as well, but it's best not to opt for those because sometimes, due to high chemical content, you might get hair fall, dry hair, frizzy hair, etc. So, it's better to opt for home-made products as they are cheap, easy and you will not have to worry too much about your hair's health.

To fight off smelly hair problems, we have compiled 10 home remedies just for you. Take a look, give them a try and see the difference. You will love the result.

1. Baking Soda:

Baking soda is one of the most commonly used home remedies to treat smelly hair because it reduces oiliness and helps neutralise foul odour.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix one part baking soda in three parts water. Make a smooth paste.

• Rinse your hair with water and then apply the paste on your damp hair.

• Leave the paste on your hair for about 5 minutes and then wash it off with normal water.

• Repeat this process once a week.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar is great for treating smelly scalp as it is considered to be a natural hair cleanser and clarifier. It also helps remove the product build-up that contributes to oily and smelly hair. Apple cider vinegar helps restore the hair's normal pH level, adds shine and prevents frizzy hair.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, add half a cup of organic apple cider vinegar to two cups of distilled water and mix 2-3 drops of essential oil, such as lavender, etc.

• Transfer this solution into a spray bottle and spray the solution all over your hair and leave it for 5 minutes.

• Rinse it off with normal water.

• Or, you can simply rinse your hair with half a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and one cup of water.

• Let the solution stay on your hair for about a minute.

• Rinse it off with normal water.

3. Lemon Juice:

The astringent properties in lemon juice make it an excellent remedy to remove odour from the hair. It also reduces bacteria that causes dandruff and adds shine to the hair.

How To Use:

• Squeeze two lemons and add one cup of water to it.

• After you shampoo your hair, leave the mixture on your scalp and hair for a few minutes.

• Rinse it off with normal water.

• Repeat this process once or twice a week.

• You can also mix lemon juice with essential oils, like rosemary, lavender, etc., and leave it on your scalp and hair overnight.

• Do this thrice a week.

4. Tomato Juice:

Tomato juice helps eradicate the odour from your hair and it also helps balance the pH level in your hair.

How To Use:

• Squeeze one tomato and apply it directly on your scalp.

• Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off with normal water.

• Repeat this once or twice a week.

• Note: Tomato juice may lighten your hair.

5. Neem Oil:

The antiseptic properties in neem oil help ward off smelly hair and treat scalp infections, if any.

How To Use:

• Apply a few drops of neem oil directly on your scalp and massage it for some time.

• Leave it overnight.

• Rinse your hair with shampoo and normal water.

• Or, boil a few neem leaves, strain the solution and use it as a hair rinser.

6. Tea Tree Oil:

The microbial properties in tea tree oil help cure stinky hair and an itchy scalp. It also helps cure dandruff and other scalp-related problems.

How To Use:

• Mix a few drops of tea tree oil in a cup of water and apply it on your scalp.

• Leave the solution on your hair for about half an hour.

• Shampoo your hair.

• Use this remedy once a week.

6. Garlic Oil:

The sulphur content in garlic helps kill bad smell in the hair because sulphur acts as an antifungal and antibacterial agent.

How To Use:

• Boil 3-4 cloves of garlic in half a cup of coconut oil.

• Dip a cotton ball in warm garlic oil and apply it on to your scalp.

• Massage the oil thoroughly and leave the oil on your scalp for 20 minutes.

• Shampoo your hair.

• Repeat this remedy once a week.

7. Thyme:

The antifungal properties in thyme help kill bad odour in the hair. There are various shampoos available in the market that include thyme extract as one of their active ingredients.

How To Use:

• Boil 3 cups of thyme sprigs in 3 litres of water for about 20 minutes.

• Let the solution cool down.

• Once cooled, strain the solution and use it after you shampoo your hair.

• Repeat this remedy once a week.

8. Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera has a lot of healing properties and it is effective in treating bad odour caused due to dandruff and oily scalp. It also helps nourish the hair and acts as an amazing conditioner.

How To Use:

• Extract aloe vera gel from one aloe vera leaf.

• Shampoo your hair with your regular shampoo.

• After shampooing, apply aloe vera gel on your hair and scalp and leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Repeat this remedy once a week.

9. Onion Juice:

Similar to garlic, onion juice also contains sulphur which fights bacteria that causes an oily scalp and leads to smelly hair. Onions also promotes hair growth and prevents baldness.

How To Use:

• Blend 5-6 pieces of onion in a juicer.

• Now apply this juice on to your scalp and massage it gently.

• Leave it on for half an hour and then shampoo it.

• Repeat this process once or twice a week.

10. Do Not Use Conditioner:

Apply hair conditioner only on the hair and not on the scalp. This is because the scalp produces its own oil and by using conditioner on the scalp, you are feeding nutrients to the microorganisms that are living there.