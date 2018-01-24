Home Remedies To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

जुएं हटाने के घरेलू उपाय | Home remedy to remove hair Lice | Hair Care | Boldsky

Every mother wants her children to have lots of friends that they can have fun with and who make the child feel happy. Perhaps the only cause for her worry, when her children interact more and more with others of their age, is the dread of a lice infestation.

Lice, or head louse, known by its scientific name pediculus humanus capitis, is a common parasite living on the nutrients from the scalp. They cause extreme itching and irritation on the scalp and spread from one person to another very quickly.

This is also the reason why young children, who are most susceptible to a lice infestation, are advised not to share bicycle helmets, earphones and headphones, combs and other items of personal use. The female louse lays eggs (called nits) along the hair shaft, which hatch in a week.

It takes around ten days for the small lice to mature, post which the females among them are ready to lay eggs too. And, before we know it, the head is infested with lice!! Eeeekkkkk!! The only solution is to nip this problem in the bud.

A lice infestation can happen to anyone - both children and adults. Thankfully, there are certain home remedies to cure lice in hair. If you'd like to know how to remove lice from the hair permanently, read on to know more.

1. Onion Juice To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

The pungent smell of sulphur emitted by a raw onion is one of the most effective home remedies to cure lice in hair.

Ingredients:

1 large Onion

1 Lice Comb

Process:

a) Grate the onion into a fine muslin cloth, squeeze and extract the juice

b) Apply this juice all over the scalp and massage well into the scalp, making sure it reaches the roots

c) Wear a shower cap and keep it on for about four hours before washing your hair with hot water

d) Use a lice comb to remove the lice from the scalp

Frequency Of Using Onion Juice To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method twice a week till the problem persists

2. Lemon Juice To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

Lemon, a natural disinfectant, will cause the lice on the head to suffocate and either die or to leave immediately.

Ingredient:

1 large Lemon

Process

a) Squeeze out the juice of the lemon and apply it all over the scalp, massaging it into the scalp

c) Wear a shower cap and keep it on for about an hour before rinsing your hair with hot water

d) Use a lice comb to remove the lice from the scalp

Frequency Of Using Lemon Juice To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method twice a week till the problem persists

3. Garlic Paste To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

Another sulphur-rich compound that makes an easy home remedy to cure lice in hair permanently, is garlic.

Ingredients:

1 pod of Garlic

2 tbsp of Coconut Oil

Process:

a) Crush the individual cloves from the garlic pods into a fine paste

b) Mix them with the coconut oil and apply the oil all over the hair

c) Wear a shower cap and keep it on for about four hours before washing your hair with a good shampoo and lots of hot water

d) Use a lice comb to remove the lice from the scalp

Frequency Of Using Garlic Paste To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method thrice a week till the problem persists

4. Lime And Garlic To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

Combining the anti-bacterial, antiseptic properties of lime juice with a sulphur-rich compound like garlic makes one of the most effective and fast-acting home remedies to cure life in hair permanently.

Ingredients:

5-6 cloves of Garlic

5 tbsp of Lime Juice

Process:

a) Crush the individual cloves from the garlic pods into a fine paste

b) Add them to a spray bottle along with lime juice and spray all over the hair, massaging the scalp to let it sink

c) Wear a shower cap and keep it on for about an hour before washing your hair with a good shampoo and lots of hot water

d) Use a lice comb to remove the lice from the scalp

Frequency Of Using Lime And Garlic To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method thrice a week till the problem persists

5. Salt And Vinegar To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

Salt is another natural antiseptic and is equally effective in killing adult as well as baby lice. Baby lice are usually very hard to kill. Vinegar will make it difficult for the eggs or nits to stay on the hair shaft. Use this simple and easy home remedy to remove lice from hair.

Ingredients:

¼th cup of Salt

¼th cup of Vinegar

Process:

a) Mix together the salt and vinegar and pour them into a spray bottle

b) Spray all over the hair, massaging the scalp to let it sink

c) Wear a shower cap and keep it on for about an hour before washing your hair with a good shampoo and lots of hot water

d) Use a lice comb to remove the lice from the scalp

Frequency Of Using Vinegar And Salt To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method thrice a week till the problem persists

6. Eucalyptus Oil To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

Most of us know that eucalyptus oil is the base product for a number of vapourising gels and liquids we use during the days that we have a cold or a blocked nose. Not many of us know that it is an effective home remedy to remove lice from hair.

Ingredients:

20 drops of Eucalyptus Oil

60 ml of Olive Oil

Process:

a) Mix the eucalyptus oil in the carrier oil and apply it all over the scalp, massaging gently to allow it to penetrate

b) Wear a shower cap and keep it on for four hours before combing it with a nit comb to remove the lice

c) Wash and condition your hair as usual

Frequency Of Using Eucalyptus Oil To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method twice a week till the problem persists

7. Neem Oil To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

Neem is another natural disinfectant and bactericide known to Indians for centuries. Neem oil is a very strong-smelling oil and its stench will drive away head lice. Though good neem oil is a little hard to procure, it is one product that will drive away lice permanently.

Ingredients:

20 drops of Neem Oil

60 ml of Coconut Oil

Process:

a) Mix the neem oil in the carrier oil and apply it all over the scalp, massaging gently to allow it to penetrate

b) Wear a shower cap and keep it on for four hours before combing it with a nit comb to remove the lice

c) Wash and condition your hair as usual

Frequency Of Using Neem Oil To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method thrice a week till the problem persists

8. Tea Tree Oil To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

Tea tree oil is another disinfectant and insecticide and is used not only for beauty and hair care, but also to drive away common household pests and rodents.

Ingredients:

5-6 drops of Tea Tree Oil

3 tbsp of Coconut Oil

Process:

a) Mix the tea tree oil oil in the carrier oil and apply it all over the scalp, massaging gently to allow it to penetrate

b) Wear a shower cap and keep it on for four hours before combing it with a nit comb to remove the lice

c) Wash and condition your hair as usual

Frequency Of Using Tea Tree Oil To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method thrice a week till the problem persists

9. Mayonnaise To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

A greasy and thick substance like mayonnaise will make it difficult for the lice to move around and will suffocate the surroundings they are living in, making it an easy, one-ingredient remedy to cure lice in hair.

Ingredient:

3 tbsp of Mayonnaise

Process:

a) Apply generous quantities of the mayonnaise all over the hair and massage into the scalp

b) Wear a shower cap and keep it on overnight before washing your hair with a good shampoo and lots of hot water

c) Use a lice comb to remove the lice from the scalp

Frequency Of Using Mayonnaise To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method twice a week till the problem persists

10. Almonds And Lemon To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

The thick paste of ground almonds and lemon juice will make it difficult for the hair lice to escape while the disinfectant properties of lemon will suffocate and smother them. Also, almonds will make it difficult for the nits to stick on to the hair shaft.

Ingredients:

2 tsp of Ground Almonds

3 tbsp of Lemon Juice

Process:

a) Combine the ingredients to form a thick paste

b) Apply it all over the hair, massaging gently onto the roots and scalp

c) Wear a shower cap and keep it on for half an hour before washing your hair with a good shampoo and lots of hot water

d) Use a lice comb to remove the lice from the scalp

Frequency Of Using Almonds And Lemon To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method twice a week till the problem persists

11. Olive Oil To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

Olive oil is another strong-smelling oil that makes it difficult for the lice to move or breathe.

Ingredient:

2 tbsp of Olive Oil

Process:

a) Apply the olive oil generously on the scalp, making sure to massage so that it reaches the roots

b) Wear a shower cap and keep it on for four hours before combing it with a nit comb to remove the lice

c) Wash and condition your hair as usual

Frequency Of Using Olive Oil To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method every alternate day till the problem persists

12. Baby Oil To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

A mild, but strong-smelling oil like baby oil is another effective remedy to cure lice in hair permanently.

Ingredient:

5 tbsp of Baby Oil

Process:

a) Apply the baby oil generously on the scalp, making sure to massage so that it reaches the roots

b) Wear a shower cap and keep it on for four hours before combing it with a nit comb to remove the lice

c) Wash and condition your hair as usual

Frequency Of Using Baby Oil To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method every alternate day till the problem persists

13. Petroleum Jelly To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

The viscous consistency of petroleum jelly smothers and suffocates the lice in the hair. The lice try to escape and can easily be caught in the comb.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of Petroleum Jelly

1 tbsp of Baby Oil

Process:

a) Apply the petroleum jelly all over the affected areas on the scalp

b) Keep it on overnight under a shower cap and use the baby oil to remove traces of petroleum jelly

c) Comb the hair with a nit comb to remove the lice and shampoo and condition your hair as usual

Frequency Of Using Petroleum Jelly To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method every alternate day till the problem persists

14. Rubbing Alcohol To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

Rubbing alcohol, also found easily in our pantries and kitchen cabinet, is another effective remedy to cure lice in the hair permanently. It acts as a disinfectant and antiseptic.

Ingredient:

5 cups of Rubbing Alcohol

Process:

a) Bend over backwards on a sink and pour the rubbing alcohol all over the scalp

b) Apply a leave-on conditioner and use the nit comb to comb out all the lice and nits

c) Wash and condition your hair as usual

Frequency Of Using Rubbing Alcohol To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method twice a week till the problem persists

15. Baking Soda To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

Baking soda is another natural disinfectant and antiseptic which, when used in combination with a leave-on conditioner, suffocate the lice.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of Baking Soda

3 tbsp of Hair Conditioner

Process:

a) Mix the ingredients together and apply it generously all over the scalp

b) Wear a shower cap and keep it on for four hours before combing it with a nit comb to remove the lice

c) Wash and condition your hair as usual

Frequency Of Using Baking Soda To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method twice a week till the problem persists

16. Mouthwash To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently

Mouthwash, used commonly at home, is usually made of essential oils like tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil, most of which are used as a permanent solution for a lice infestation.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of Mouthwash

¾ cup of Water

Process:

a) Mix the ingredients into a spray bottle and spray it generously all over the hair, massaging at the roots

b) Wear a shower cap and keep it on for four hours before combing it with a nit comb to remove the lice

c) Wash and condition your hair as usual

Frequency Of Using Mouthwash To Cure Lice In Hair Permanently:

Use this method thrice a week till the problem persists