Here’s How You Can Tame Frizzy Hair Instantly At Home

1. Glycerin

Glycerin is an emollient that can restore moisture to your scalp and improve the state of brittle, frizzy hair strands.

How To Use:

- Add 4-5 drops of glycerin to your regular leave-in conditioner.

- Apply the concoction to your hair whilst it is damp.

- Leave it there for getting a frizz-free mane.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can help maintain your scalp's pH balance and also help your hair stay frizz-free and manageable.

How To Use:

- Create a concoction of ½ a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, 4-5 tablespoons of water and 3-4 drops of lavender essential oil.

- Allow the solution to run down the length of your hair.

- Follow up by rinsing with lukewarm water for getting frizz-free hair.

3. Beer

Beer contains malt and hops that are protein-rich compounds capable of nourishing the hair and combating frizziness.

How To Use:

- Wet your hair with lukewarm water and pour flat beer onto your scalp.

- After 4-5 minutes, rinse your hair with lukewarm water.

- Follow up by applying your regular conditioner.

- Try this method to get rid of frizzy hair in an instant.

4. Egg White

Replete with a high content of hair-benefiting protein, egg white is another potent remedy that can restore moisture to your scalp and help you tame frizzy hair.

How To Use:

- Put an egg white in a bowl and add 1 teaspoon of lime juice to it.

- Mix them up and slather the resulting concoction onto your scalp.

- Allow it to dry for 20-25 minutes before washing your hair.

- Use this method to nourish your hair and ward off frizziness.

5. Olive Oil

This natural oil is loaded with antioxidants that can boost your hair's moisture level and make sure that it does not get frizzy.

How To Use:

- Massage your scalp with warm olive oil and apply it all over your hair strands.

- Let it sit there for 10-15 minutes, before washing your hair off with a regular shampoo.

- Follow up by applying a light conditioner to get a well-moisturized mane.

6. Mayonnaise

A powerhouse of proteins, mayonnaise can provide deep nourishment to your strands and tame frizzy hair within minutes.

How To Use:

- Slather mayonnaise all over your scalp and towards the ends of your locks.

- Leave it there for 15 minutes.

- Follow up by rinsing your hair with lukewarm water to tame frizziness in an instant.

7. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel's soothing abilities make it an excellent remedy for nourishing dry and brittle hair, thereby preventing frizziness.

How To Use:

- Scoop out some fresh gel from an aloe vera plant.

- Smear it all over your scalp and hair strands.

- Leave it there for 15-20 minutes before rinsing your hair with lukewarm water.

- Apply this at-home remedy to get an instant relief from frizzy hair.

8. Shea Butter

Shea butter is another potent ingredient that acts as a natural moisturizer and combats frizzy hair.

How To Use:

- Work shea butter into your hair and massage it all over the scalp area.

- Let it sit there for about 15-20 minutes before rinsing your hair with lukewarm water.

- This remedy can tame frizzy hair and also soften its texture.