Henna Masks That You Must Try At Home Right Now!

Henna is known as the best natural hair colouring ingredient. But did you know that more than this, henna can do a lot more to your hair? Yes, you read that right.

Henna contains natural properties that boost hair growth. Essential oils can also be prepared with the powdered form of henna. It also helps in reducing hair fall, since it directly affects the scalp.

Due to pollution and a lot many other reasons, our hair becomes greasy faster due to excess of dirt. This accumulation of excess dirt can lead to itchy scalp and dandruff. Henna plays a vital role in curing this. Henna also helps in conditioning and nourishing the hair deeply and is an effective remedy for dry and damaged hair.

Henna is an ingredient that is easily available in the market today. So, you do not have to go to beauty salons to try out henna masks when you can easily do that at your home. This article will introduce you to some henna masks that can be easily prepared at home.

Henna And Banana Hair Pack

Ingredients:

2 tbsp henna

1 ripe banana

How to do:

1. First, add some water into the henna and let it soak overnight. Soaking helps to get a thick consistent paste.

2. Next morning, mash a ripe banana and add it to the thick henna paste.

3. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo before you apply the mask on your hair.

4. After shampooing your hair, apply the henna mask from the roots till the tip of your hair.

5. Leave the mask on for about 5 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water.

You can repeat this once in a week for faster and better results.

This mask will help in making the hair turn more soft, silky and manageable.

Henna And Yogurt Mask

Ingredients:

2 tbsp henna powder

1 tbsp curd

1 egg

How to do:

1. Mix together henna and water to make a thick paste and soak it overnight.

2. Next morning, whisk an egg and add it to the henna paste.

3. Finally, add 2 tbsp of plain, unflavoured yogurt and mix all the ingredients well.

4. Apply this henna-yogurt-egg mask on the roots and tips of your hair.

5. Leave it on for about 45 minutes. After 45 minutes, rinse it off with a mild sulphate-free shampoo and cold water. Avoid using hot/lukewarm water to wash your hair because this will lead the eggs to cook.

Henna And Multani Mitti Mask

Ingredients:

2 tbsp henna

2 tbsp multani mitti

How to do:

1. Take 2 tbsp of henna and 2 tbsp multani mitti in a bowl.

2. Add some water to make a paste out of it.

3. Apply this paste on your hair before going to bed. Make sure that you cover your hair with a towel, so that there are less chances of getting any stains.

4. Leave the henna pack overnight and next morning, rinse it off with a sulphate-free shampoo.

Henna And Coffee Hair Pack

Ingredients:

5 tbsp henna

1 tbsp coffee

1 cup water

How to do:

1. Boil some water and add some instant coffee powder into it. Boil it for a few minutes.

2. Now, pour this coffee in a bowl and add 5 tbsp of henna powder.

3. Mix them well, so that there are no lumps formed.

4. Divide your hair into sections and start applying the henna-coffee paste - section by section. Make sure that you cover the roots as well.

5. Leave the mixture on your hair for about 3-4 hours.

6. Cover your hair with the help of a towel or a shower cap.

7. Wash your hair with a sulphate-free shampoo after 3-4 hours.

Henna And Coconut Milk

Ingredients:

8-10 tbsp henna powder

1 cup coconut milk

3-4 tbsp olive oil

How to do:

1. First, gently heat the coconut milk.

2. Add 10 tbsp henna powder and 4 tbsp of olive oil into the warm coconut milk.

3. Mix it until you get a lump-free, smooth and consistent paste.

4. Apply this both on your hair and scalp.

5. Let it stay at least for an hour and then wash it off with a regular shampoo.

You can repeat this remedy once in a week to see faster and better results.