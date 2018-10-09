ENGLISH

Did You Know These 5 Hair Mistakes Can Make You Look Older?

Not everyone is blessed with beautiful hair. And, those who fall in that category surely know how important it is for them to take care of their hair. Your hair can speak volumes about your personality. It can make either make you look good and presentable or shabby. It totally depends on how you maintain your hair and pull off a decent look.

While it is important to care for your hair, there are several factors that affect the health of your hair. Moreover, there are certain hair mistakes that can make you look older. Have you ever thought that having a wrong hair cut or getting a particular hair colour done could make you look older? And, for a fact, nobody likes to look older.

Hair Mistakes That Make You Look Older

It is, therefore, essential to understand what these common hair mistakes are and try to avoid them at all costs. After all, everyone wants to look good and make a positive impression on others, right?

Blunt hair cut

How many of you like blunt, sharp, straight hair cut? And, how many of you know that this type of hair cut can actually make you look older and can make your fine lines or wrinkles appear more clear? To avoid that, try and go for a more natural, layered look. You can also ask your hair stylist to suggest you some trendy hairstyles based on your face type instead of going for the straight blunt cut.

Going too dark with hair dye

Girls, take a note of this. Avoid dying your hair too dark as it will only accentuate dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, and put more emphasis on your face. If you want to give your hair colour a twist or a change, go for a softer shade, typically a shade lighter than your current one or even go for highlights but avoid dying your hair completely dark.

An extra tight hairdo

Do you like pulling your hair into a tight ponytail or a tight bun? Well, guess what? That is only going to make you look older. This type of hairstyle no doubt gives your face an instant sophisticated uplift, but it also draws attention to every small detail of your face including fine lines, wrinkles, and even acne or pores. Therefore, it is always advisable that you go for a little softer look with a few loose strands.

Less volume

Well, flat or thin hair is another major cause that can make you look older. Having said that, one must refrain from using too much hair straightening products as they can damage your hair, make them look dull, and also result in hair fall. Moreover, if your hair is be default thin, you must completely refrain from using any kind of hair styling products as it will only lead to more thinning of hair.

Too much of styling products

As you know too much of anything is bad - be it using a lot of skin care products or too many hair styling products. It is always wise to use products in moderation. At times, women love using too many hair gels, hair sprays, shine serums to achieve that perfect hair look. But what they fail to realise is that sometimes overusing these products can make them look older.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
