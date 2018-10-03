3 Best Hair Masks For That Glossy And Shiny Hair

Maintaining a soft and healthy hair might seem to be a tedious task if you do not use the right products on your hair. Before the introduction of ready-made products to the market, our grandmothers used home-made remedies with natural ingredients to take care of their hair. And the result was long, silky and smooth hair.

Hair becomes dry when there is insufficient hydration and moisture on the hair and scalp. Use of chemicals and lifestyle factors also contribute to dull and damaged hair. In order to treat that we have come up with three best natural masks for that gorgeous shiny and glossy hair.

Let's have a look at how to make these masks and how to use them.

Honey And Milk Hair Mask

If you have a damage that is too intense then you should try this mask to protect your hair. The nutrients contained in this pack deeply nourishes the hair and hydrates it which will ultimately strengthen the hair and make it shinier.

Ingredients

½ cup milk

3 tbsp raw honey

A few drops of olive oil

How to do

In a bowl, add raw milk, raw honey and finally a few drops of olive oil. Combine all the ingredients well. Apply this mask on your hair and make sure that you use a shower cap to cover your hair. Wait for about 45 minutes. After that rinse it off with cold water followed by applying a conditioner. For best results make sure that you use this mask at least thrice a week.

Egg And Butter Hair Mask

Our hair is often affected by damages like split ends, dry hair, excess hair loss, etc. This egg and butter mask will give you all soft and shiny tresses. It will also help in adding on to the volume of the hair. Apart from this, it will naturally leave your hair straight and silky by deeply conditioning it.

Ingredients

¼ cup clarified butter

2 eggs

How to do

Separate the egg yolks from the eggs and transfer it into a clean bowl. Whisk it well. Next, add the clarified butter and whisk the ingredients to make it smooth and soft. With the help of a hairbrush apply this on your hair covering and roots and tips of the hair. Use a shower cap to cover the hair. Leave the egg mask on for 30 minutes. Wash off your hair with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo followed by a conditioner in cold water. This hair mask can be used at least twice a week to get the desired results.

Mayonnaise Hair Mask

This creamy mayonnaise mask is the best thing to use if you want super glossy hair. It deeply penetrates the hair shafts and conditions it thus making it smooth and shiny. This mask works like a miracle for dull and damaged hair.

Ingredients

½ cup mayonnaise

4 tsp glycerine

3 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Take a bowl and add mayonnaise, fresh lemon juice and glycerine. Whisk all the ingredients well to make the mask smooth and soft. Apply this on wet hair and leave it on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes wash it off with normal water. Use this mask twice a week.