Getting Your Hair Coloured? Here Are Some Tips You Might Need

Do a strand test This is the most important thing to remember when it comes to hair colour. Do a strand test. Most people do a very common mistake of going by the hair colour of the model displayed on the cover of the hair colouring kit. But, what you would be surprised to know is that when you actually apply the hair colour, it will probably turn out to be a lighter shade than shown in the picture. It is, therefore, essential to do a strand test prior to applying hair colour to your entire hair.

Want a permanent colour? Go for a darker shade Well, if you want to a permanent hair colour, go for a shade that is slightly darker as the developer that you add to the hair colour will tend to lighten your hair colour considerably. Similarly, if you want to go for a semi-permanent colour, go for a lighter shade.

Make proper sections While colouring your hair at home, the most important thing one needs to keep in mind is proper sectioning of your hair. The correct way to partition your hair for applying colour is always parting vertically from the centre of your forehead to the nape of your neck. Then, make partitions horizontally from ear to ear. Now that you have 4 equal sections, start with one section at a time. Start colouring your hair from the back and work your way towards the front.

Dry ends? Try shampoo + colour Dry ends absorb colour very quickly, therefore while applying hair colour, you need to make sure that you leave out dry ends while applying hair colour. Once you have applied colour to your entire hair, except for dry ends, you can wait for it to dry. Before you wash your hair, just take some leftover colour and mix it with a little shampoo and apply it to the dry ends. Leave it on for 2-3 minutes before you wash off the hair colour completely.

Conditioning is very important Conditioning your hair is an important part of hair care routine. And, for coloured hair, it is most important as it moisturises your hair and it closes your hair cuticles that had opened up while applying hair colour. It thus prevents your hair colour from getting lighter than your desired shade.

Want to get highlights done? Use a toothbrush Well, if you want to get highlights done at home, simply use a toothbrush to apply hair colour on small sections of your hair. The bristles of the toothbrush are a perfect option for a smooth application and will ensure that your highlights blend perfectly with your hair colour.

Apply colour to your roots first This is because your hair is the darkest at the roots, therefore, it needs more time to process the hair colour. So, apply hair colour to the roots of your hair first and then work your way towards the tips.

Wear gloves while applying hair colour and washing it Well, hair colour can stain your hands. And, it would take a lot of effort to get rid of the stains from your hands. It is, therefore, necessary that you wear gloves while applying as well as washing hair colour.

Use two mirrors Having two mirrors in place while applying hair colour at home is very important. The reason behind this is very simple. Colouring the hair at the back of your head can be quite tricky and difficult especially if you do not have someone to assist you with it. You definitely do not want to miss a section of your hair at the back while colouring entire hair, right? Therefore, keep a hand-held mirror with you and keep checking if you have coloured all your hair at the back properly.