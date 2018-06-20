Hair Colouring Mistakes You Were Unaware Of

Hair colouring has always been a trend. The type of colour, or the style we choose to colour reveals our personality in most cases.

Sometimes, when we are awestruck seeing some people with that 'blonde hair' or 'red highlights', and most of us also would love to have those, isn't it?

But the major dilemma in all our minds is whether it's safe or how to go about doing it, what are the measures to be taken if you are colouring your hair for the first time, etc., which would usually lead to a lot of confusion in us.

Hair colouring is great but what if it goes wrong? So, it is better to know of certain common mistakes that we make, so that our hair does not have to face the damage at a later point.

Don't worry. We here at Boldsky will give you some tips to remember before colouring your hair and will also make you aware of some common mistakes that we commit in case of hair colouring.

Using Dry Shampoo

Most of you out there are frequent users of dry shampoo. After all, it is more convenient and effective than the normal shampoo. But using a dry shampoo on your hair before colouring your hair can cause more damage to the hair. The reason for this being dry shampoo covers your hair and it makes the absorption of your hair colour difficult. So, it is better not to use a dry shampoo a night before you are planning to get your hair coloured. Another reason for this is with dry shampoo, there are chances that the colour of your roots might change. This will confuse your hairstylist to choose the correct colour for your hair and he/she might end up in choosing a wrong one.

Not Discussing Properly With Your Stylist

Communication is the key, especially when you are colouring your hair for the first time. Fix a minimum of 15 minutes consultation with your stylist. It is important to discuss your ideas and incorporate the suggestions given by your stylist.

Make sure that you take your references along with you and consult it with your stylist and take his or her guidance accordingly.

Be Careful With Over Bleaching

Blonde hair is always trending. But going over board can make you look much older. Before you decide to go blonde, it is much better to ask your stylist first whether it will suit you or not. Getting your hair coloured in a rush can make you regret your decision later. So, it is always better to take a proper guidance from your stylist.

Not Getting References

If you are colouring your hair for the first time, it is recommended that you do some research before getting your hair colour done. It is always better to research on which colour you want your hair to be. Also, it is necessary to take some references with you when you go to meet your stylist. With this, your stylist can understand what exactly is your requirement and can suggest you tips accordingly.

Not Having A Clear Idea On What You Want

Always be specific on what you want. For example, if you say you want brown hair or some highlights, it can mean a lot. So, it's important for you to be more specific on what you want, in order to avoid the confusion.

Also, for the first time, it is advisable that you don't go in for permanent hair colouring. It's always better to have a trial before you go for the permanent one. So, be specific on what kind of hair colouring you'd want, whether it's temporary, permanent or semi-permanent.

Using The Same Old Regular Shampoo

After you've coloured your hair, do not go in for the regular shampoo and conditioner treatment that you used to before. This is because, there are a lot of chemicals involved when you undergo hair colouring. Therefore, make sure that all your shampoos and conditioners are specifically made for colour-treated hair only.

Not Protecting Your Hair

Since water in the pool contains chlorine, it will lead to a chemical reaction because your hair is also chemically treated. In order to avoid your hair colour from fading at a faster rate, stay away from pools or use a shower cap whenever you go for a swim.