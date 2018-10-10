Got Curly Hair? Here Are 5 Golden Rules Every Girl Must Know!

If you are the one with curly hair, you might know what we mean by taking care of and maintaining curly hair. It is definitely not easy to tame curly hair, but again, it is not an impossible task. Well, if you think about it, curly hair can be managed efficiently if you follow certain rules. These specific rules will help you to embrace your curls in the right way and make the most of your natural tresses.

Speaking of which, do you want to know what these golden rules for curly hair are?

5 Rules For Girls With Curly Hair

1. Go for a dry haircut

Most of you might wonder why should you go for a haircut with dry hair when typically it is the other way round. Well, it is because curly hair can be quite tricky and can be somewhat different when it is wet. You can't really tell at times how it will shape up when it gets dried. So, to avoid any kind of surprises, it is always better that you for a dry haircut when it comes to curly hair. Isn't that sensible now?

2. Set your hair when it is wet

Always remember this. Set your hair when it is wet - right after a hair wash. This is one of the best things women with curly hair can do. You can simply use your fingers to set your hair, may be scrunch it up a bit and you are all done. This will ensure that your hair becomes frizz-free and manageable when it gets dry.

3. Allow it to air dry

One of the golden rules for curly hair is that you should always let your hair to air dry instead of using a blow-dryer. It can really be time consuming but trust us, it is definitely good for your hair and will help in controlling unwanted frizz. You can simply pat your hair semi-dry with a towel and leave it open and you are good to go.

4. Don't use alcohol-based styling products

Never use alcohol-based styling products for your hair. Products like hair styling gels, hair sprays, or some serums may contain alcohol which tends to steal moisture from your hair, making it dry and brittle. This ultimately leads to hair breakage and even worse - split ends. To avoid hair damage, those with curly hair can simply go for water-based hair styling products.

5. Use a silk pillow while sleeping

You might wonder what would be the reason behind this and why should you use a silk pillow instead of the regular cotton one that you generally use. Well, it is because cotton damages your hair without you even realising it. The fibre present in the cotton pillow absorbs moisture from your hair, making it frizzy and dry. It is, therefore, advisable, for you to switch to a soft, silk pillow cover which will reduce friction and will ensure that you wake up to soft and smooth tresses.

So, if you are the one with curly hair, do keep these tips in mind and embrace your curls in the right way!