Ever Tried These Coconut Shampoos For Strong Hair?

Hair care is an essential part of your everyday morning routine. You might not use a shampoo every day, but when you do, you make it a point to clean your hair properly, condition it, and dry it, don't you?

You might have used a number of shampoos that are available in the market, but have you ever made a shampoo at home? No? You must try it once! It's very easy to make and is really beneficial for your hair. Besides, homemade shampoos contain no chemicals so they are absolutely safe to use.

Speaking of homemade shampoos, it is no secret that coconut is one of the best things you can offer your hair and scalp, right? So, how about making a homemade shampoo using coconut & coconut oil? Sounds interesting, doesn't it?

Well then, let's get started with some quick and easy homemade coconut shampoo recipes that will help you achieve long, strong, healthy, and shiny hair in no time. But, before that, let's take a look at some of the essential benefits coconut oil offers:

Benefits Of Coconut & Coconut Oil For Hair

Stimulates hair growth by penetrating deep into your hair follicles

Treats dry scalp and helps to prevent dandruff

Adds shine and lustre to your hair

Prevents hair breakage and also treats split ends

Helps to prevent lice infestation

Nourishes your scalp

Treats baldness in men with continuous topical application

How To Make Coconut-based Shampoos For Strong Hair?

It's quite an easy task to make coconut oil-based shampoos at home. Listed below are some easy how-to-do recipes that you can actually use:

1. Coconut oil & glycerine shampoo

Ingredients

½ cup glycerine

½ cup coconut milk

1 cup liquid soap

4 teaspoons coconut oil

10 drops of any one essential oil (lavender/rosemary/jojoba)

How to do

In a bowl, combine glycerine with coconut milk and mix well.

Next, add coconut oil and essential oil in the given quantities. Blend all the ingredients well

Lastly, add liquid soap and mix well

Store the mixture into a squeeze bottle for future use.

2. Coconut milk shampoo

Ingredients

1 cup coconut milk

1/3 cup olive oil

1 cup hot water

How to do

In a pan, mix olive oil and coconut milk

Add water to it and blend well

Store it in a squeeze bottle for future use.

You can squeeze out some shampoo from the bottle and massage your scalp with it. It will create a sticky mask-like layer.

Massage for five minutes and then rinse it off. You can then proceed to use a conditioner.

3. Coconut & honey shampoo

Ingredients

3 tablespoons honey

1 cup aloe vera gel

1 cup coconut oil

½ cup water

1 tablespoon lavender essential oil

1 tablespoon rosemary essential oil

½ cup liquid castile soap - this ingredient will give you lather. Skip this for lather-free shampoo

1 teaspoon avocado oil (optional for those who have dry hair & scalp)

How to do

Heat water in a pan until it turns lukewarm. Add honey and stir it until it gets mixed completely.

Add coconut oil and keep stirring

Next, add both the essential oils and avocado oil

Add the soap and blend well

Pour the mixture into a squeeze bottle and store it in the refrigerator - freezer to be specific.

Note: You need to shake the shampoo well before use. This shampoo will last for about 2-3 weeks.