Does Sesame Oil Help In Treating Dandruff?

Thin hair is every woman's worst nightmare. Sesame oil is an essential oil that is extracted from the sesame shrub. It is often used in cosmetic products like shampoos and conditioners, and to treat issues like dandruff and acne.

Sesame oil improves the circulation of blood, which helps to flush out the toxins and stimulate the dormant hair follicles. The antiseptic, antifungal, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of sesame oil ensure that your hair stays clean and healthy.

Sesame oil strengthens your hair and prevents damage from frizz, dandruff, loose ends and split ends. It is an effective cure for dandruff and lice. Sesame oil makes dealing with itchiness, dandruff and dry scalp easy. It treats dry and oily scalps and restores the pH level of your scalp.

Let's see some of the home remedies using sesame oil that can help stimulate hair re-growth and boost the rate at which dandruff is removed for good.

Treats Dandruff

Sesame removes any agents that cause drying of the scalp and its flaking. It also soothes the resulting itchiness if you do have dandruff.

Gently massage it into the scalp when applying it. Add a few drops of (maximum 5 drops) sesame oil to your shampoo. Take the required amount of shampoo, mix sesame oil, apply and leave for 5-7 minutes. Rinse it off with normal water.

Here are a few other benefits of using sesame oil and its blends for your hair, take a look.

Gets Rid Of Lice

Lice on the scalp are caused because of bad scalp health to begin with, and are spread by contact. Sesame oil contains insecticidal properties that help kill lice in the head. Take five to seven drops of sesame oil and add to one tablespoon of any vegetable oil. Apply this to the scalp. Wear a dry shower cap and leave it overnight. Wash it off with a herbal shampoo, the next morning.

For Thicker Hair

Sesame oil also ensures that your hair gets longer, thicker and beautiful. Use a deep treatment for your hair. Add a few drops to warm carrier oil and massage it into your scalp. Then, wrap your hair up in a warm towel and allow it to sit for about 30 minutes.

You can repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.

Prevents Hair Loss

Hair loss is a major problem faced by all of us in common. You can use a sesame oil and egg white hair mask to decrease hair loss. Take one or two eggs and separate the egg yolks from the egg whites.

Take the egg white, and add five drops of sesame oil. Massage this mix onto the scalp for 5 to 10 minutes. Keep it on for 30 to 40 minutes before washing it off using a herbal shampoo. Do this twice a week.

Hot Oil Treatment

For this, you can choose any carrier oil like olive, jojoba, castor, sesame, coconut oil or almond oil. To half a cup of the carrier oil, add one to two drops of sesame oil.

To heat this mixture, heat it in a bowl in plain water on the stove. Once the water comes to a boil, remove the pot from the stove. Apply the oil to your hair using an applicator brush or bottle, or even your hands. Massage it carefully into your scalp and coat your hair through to your ends. Wear a plastic shower cap to cover your hair, and let your hair rest for at least 30 minutes. Afterwards, you can shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

For Hair Growth

Sesame Oil + Olive Oil

Because of its light weight and hydrating properties, olive oil can be used by everyone, regardless of their hair type. It leaves that hair feeling soft and silky, while keeping it moisturized.

Mix equal amount of sesame oil and olive oil and apply it on your hair. Leave it for an hour and wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Sesame Oil + Coconut Oil

Coconut oil prevents the loss of protein from your hair, keeping it healthy and strong. When used with sesame oil, it nourishes your hair while improving your scalp health and stimulating hair growth.

Coconut oil can sometimes weigh down your hair if not washed out properly, so it is not recommended for oily hair. It can be used for hair types that range from normal to dry.

Sesame Oil + Aloe Vera

This hair mask is ideal for all hair types, as it cleanses your scalp while moisturizing your hair. All you need for this mask is 4-5 drops of tea tree oil and ½ a cup of aloe vera gel.

Mix the ingredients in a bowl and stir until it reaches a smooth consistency. Apply it to your hair from the roots to the tips and leave it on for 30-45 minutes. Rinse it off with a shampoo.