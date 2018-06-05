Does Milk Help In Straightening Your Hair?

Straight hair has always been a trend. Nowadays, people go for expensive treatments to straighten their hair. Also, there are many products available today that could change the texture of your hair to a great extent.

People who are not blessed with naturally straight hair often turn to chemical treatments to get rid of unruly waves and curls. Many beauty salons offer hair-straightening services with immediate results. But these will not last longer.

One of the major drawbacks of such products is that it comes with chemicals that are bad for the hair. Also, temporary straightening treatments offered from a salon will last only a few days.

Fortunately, there are some natural ways to straighten your hair without undergoing the harsh effects of chemical treatments. Let us see what they are.

Milk

Milk keeps the hair smooth and frizz free, as it contains proteins. It will also help in straightening curly hair naturally.

Method 1:

1. Mix together one cup of milk and water. You can store it in a spray bottle. Before you apply it, comb out any tangles in your hair. Now, spray the mixture over your hair and comb it again.

2. Leave it on for 30 minutes, so that the milk is absorbed by your hair. Then, wash your hair with shampoo and apply the conditioner.

Method 2:

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

2-3 tbsp honey

2-3 tbsp mashed bananas

How To Use:

1. Take 1 cup milk and add honey to it. Mix it well to create a good paste.

2. Add banana to make it more thick and effective. Bananas are good moisturizers for the hair.

3. Apply this paste on your hair and let it work for 1 hour or more. Wait till it completely dries out.

Now, wash it off with a shampoo.

Other Remedies

Olive Oil And Egg

Olive oil helps to keep the hair moisturized, whereas eggs help in making your hair turn stronger and shinier.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

4 tbsp olive oil

How To Use:

1. First, beat 2 eggs and mix it with olive oil.

2. Apply this on your hair and then comb your hair.

3. Wear a shower cap and leave it on for 30 to 45 minutes. Rinse it off and wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Fuller's Earth (Multani Mitti)

Multani mitti is considered to be one of the best cleansing agents. Along with straightening the hair, it will also help in preventing any damage.

Ingredients:

1 cup fuller's earth (multani mitti)

1 egg white

2 tbsp rice flour

How To Use:

1. Mix together one cup of fuller's earth, one egg white and two tablespoons of rice flour. Add enough water to the mixture to get a thin texture.

2. Apply this mixture to your hair and comb your hair with a wide-toothed comb.

3. Leave it in for one hour, and then wash it off with water. Now, spray milk on your hair.

4. Leave it on for 15 minutes, and then shampoo and condition your hair.

Hot Oil Massage

How To Use:

1. Apply some warm oil to your hair and massage. You can use any oil of your choice.

2. For the oil to get evenly distributed, comb your hair with a wide toothed comb. It will also avoid breakage while washing your hair.

3. Cover your hair with a hot, wet towel for 30 to 40 minutes.

4. After 40 minutes, wash it off using a mild shampoo. Comb your hair lightly while it is still wet and let it dry.

Castor Oil

Castor oil works wonders for straightening your hair.

How To Use:

1. Warm the oil and massage it into your hair.

2. Cover it with a warm damp towel around it and keep it on for 30 minutes.

3. Finally, rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

You can repeat this twice a week for better and faster results.

Vinegar

Vinegar helps in providing sleekness and shine to the hair.

How To Use:

1. Rinse out the conditioner from your hair.

2. Add some drops of vinegar into a mug of cold water and rinse out your hair one last time with it.

Banana And Honey

This hair mask will not only straighten the hair but will also help in hydrating your scalp.

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp curd

2 tbsp olive oil

How To Use:

1. Take two overripe bananas and 2 tablespoons of honey, olive oil and curd and mash everything into a fine paste.

2. Coat your hair with this mask and protect it with a shower cap.

3. Leave this on for 1/2 an hour and then wash it off.