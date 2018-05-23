Does Coconut Oil Help In Removing Head Lice? Find Out

Head lice are parasites that can be found on our heads. Lice are scientifically known as Pediculus humanus capitis. So, how does this head lice spread? That is one question most of us here would have. Well, head lice are spread when coming in direct or indirect contact with someone who already has head lice.

To be more clear, lice are spread by siting close to them, sleeping next to them, hugging, etc. Lice are spread from one person to another in no time. That is why, it is important in taking a special care of the hair. Using the clothing of a person with already having head lice can also increase the chances of head lice being spread.

Another way of spreading head lice is using the same comb, towel and other hair accessories. There are several ready-made products available in the market that help in getting rid of these head lice. But before going to such remedies, it is always better to try home remedies.

One of the most affordable and effective remedies to treat head lice is coconut oil. Yes, you read that right. Coconut oil is known as the bet healer for many skin and hair-related issues.

The thick consistency of coconut oil helps in killing the head lice. It also helps in stopping the lice from spreading. Let's see how coconut oil helps in treating head lice and some remedies.

Coconut Oil

You can use raw coconut oil in treating lice effectively.

Apply some coconut oil on your hair and scalp and gently massage. Cover it with the help of a towel for sometime and leave it on for an hour. After an hour, remove the towel and comb out the lice and eggs. Lastly, wash it off with a mild sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this at least twice in a week to get faster and better results.

Coconut Oil And Garlic

The idea of applying garlic on the hair may seem to be a little stinky; but the antifungal properties of garlic help to get rid of the lice effectively, especially when mixed with coconut oil.

Ingredients

1 tbsp garlic juice

2 tbsp coconut oil

How To Use

Mix together 1 tbsp fresh garlic juice and 2 tbsp coconut oil. Apply this mixture on your hair and scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes. Cover it with a shower cap. After 30 minutes, remove the shower cap and comb out the lice and eggs. Lastly, wash your hair with a shampoo and conditioner.

Coconut Oil And Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps to dissolve the glue that lice produce to stick on your hair. The combination of apple cider vinegar and coconut oil helps in removing lice effectively.

Ingredients

Apple Cider Vinegar

Coconut Oil

How To Use

Take equal amounts of apple cider vinegar and coconut oil and mix them well. Apply this mixture on your hair and scalp and gently massage with your finger tips. Put a shower cap and leave it on for 30-45 minutes. Next, comb your hair to comb out the lice and eggs. Rinse off your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Coconut Oil And Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is antibacterial in nature, which helps in removing head lice easily and faster. Let's see how this remedy works when paired with coconut oil.

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

4-5 drops of tea tree oil

How To Use

Mix together 2 tbsp of coconut oil and a few drops of tea tree oil in a bowl. Apply this mixture on your hair and scalp. Gently massage in a circular motion and cover it with a shower cap. Leave it overnight. Next morning, rinse it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner. Repeat this once in a week for better and faster results.