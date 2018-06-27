DIY Olive Oil Hair Masks For Dull Hair

Frizzy and damaged hair is a nightmare for all of us. Several reasons like lifestyle, pollution, etc., have made our hair look frizzy, dull and damaged. Lack of protein leads to damaged hair and it will stop the hair from growing.

The best natural remedy in order to gain protein and the required nutrients and vitamins is olive oil. Apart from being a cooking ingredient, olive oil contains all the essential proteins that help in strengthening the hair and in increasing hair growth. Olive oil also helps in retaining the natural oils of the hair and in maintaining a smooth texture of your hair.

A complete protein hair-conditioning treatment at home using this magical ingredient can be done rather than going to the salon. Here are some olive oil masks for frizzy hair. Read on!

Egg And Olive Oil Mask

Ingredients:

1 egg

2 tbsp olive oil

Comb

How to do:

1. In a bowl, whisk 1 egg (the quantity of eggs depend on the length of your hair).

2. Add 2 tbsp of olive oil into the whisked egg.

3. Mix both the ingredients well.

4. Wash your hair with normal shampoo and skip the conditioner.

5. While your hair is still damp, apply the egg-olive oil mask on your hair with the help of a wide comb.

6. Leave it on for about 30 minutes to an hour. Make sure that you cover your hair with a shower cap in order to prevent it from oozing out.

7. Rinse it off in normal water with a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy at least twice in a week.

Olive Oil And Avocado Mask

This mask suits best for dry and damaged hair.

Ingredients:

1 avocado

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do:

1. Take a ripe avocado and mash it to make a paste.

2. Add 2 tbsp of olive oil and mix both the ingredients well.

3. If you want, you can also add a few drops of honey. Adding honey makes your hair moisturised.

4. Apply this mask on the roots and tips of your hair after washing your hair first with a mild shampoo. This will help you to remove excess dirt from the hair and scalp.

5. Cover your hair with a damp towel and leave it on for 20 minutes.

6. After 30 minutes, wash it off in normal water once again with a mild shampoo.

Apply this mask once in a month if you have dull and damaged hair.

Honey And Olive Oil Hair Mask

This hair mask is suitable for all types of hair.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

1 vitamin E capsule

How to do:

1. In a bowl, mix together 3 tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp of raw honey.

2. Cut open a Vitamin E capsule and take the oil out of it.

3. Mix all the ingredients well.

4. Apply this mixture on washed hair, covering the roots and the hair.

5. Wait for an hour and cover it with a shower cap.

6. After an hour, rinse it off in normal water.

Repeat this mask once in a week for better results.

Olive Oil And Banana Hair Mask

This mask also helps in treating dry and damaged hair.

Ingredients:

1 banana

1 tbsp of olive oil

How to do:

1. Take a ripe banana and mash it in order to make a paste.

2. Add a tbsp of olive oil and mix the ingredients well.

3. Apply this thick paste on already washed hair in such a way that it reaches all the sections of your hair.

4. You can use a wide toothed comb to apply this.

5. Wait for 30-40 minutes and cover it with a damp towel or a shower cap.

6. After 40 minutes, rinse it off in normal water.