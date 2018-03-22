Bid Adieu To Frizzy Hair With These Home Remedies

1. Beer

Beer provides nourishment to the hair and acts as a natural hair tonic. It keeps the hair softer and voluminous if used on a regular basis.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo. Massage your hair with beer from the roots to the tip in a circular motion. Allow it to sit for 5-10 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water. You can try this once in a week for a few weeks.

2. Mayonnaise

The antioxidants and proteins contained in mayonnaise help you to get a soft, smooth and healthier hair.

Take some fresh mayonnaise, depending on the length of your hair. Apply this on damp hair and cover it with a shower cap. Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash it off in normal water using a mild shampoo. You can repeat this once a week for faster results.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps in moisturizing your hair by acting as a conditioner, which helps in making the hair smooth, silky and hydrated.

Mix together equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water. After shampooing, pour the mixture into your hair and massage it onto your scalp. Let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly with cold water.

4. Aloe Vera And Honey

This pack will give you a soft hair instantly. Aloe vera acts as a conditioner, while honey provides natural hydration.

Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and squeeze out the gel. Add some honey and mix it well. Apply this on your hair whenever you need your hair to be silky instantly. After applying, wash it off in normal water.

5. Ghee

Apart from enhancing the taste of the food, ghee helps in conditioning the hair, improving its shine and texture.

Apply some melted ghee on your hair and scalp and gently massage. Leave it on hair for an hour and you can rinse it off with a shampoo in normal water. If your hair is rough, you can get a softer mane with this remedy.

6. Coconut Oil

A hot oil massage not only makes your hair softer, but also helps in improved hair growth.

Heat some coconut oil and apply it on your scalp and hair. Massage this on your hair for 15 minutes, and cover it with a hot towel for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, wash it off with a mild shampoo. Repeat this twice a week for better results.

7. Eggs

Eggs help in improving the texture and nourish your hair, since these are loaded with proteins.

Ingredients:

1 whole egg

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of honey

How To Use:

Whisk the ingredients together to get a well-combined mixture. Apply this mask onto your scalp and your hair. Once your scalp and hair are completely covered, wait for 30 minutes.

Cover your hair with a shower cap. Wash your hair with cool water and a mild sulphate-free shampoo.

8. Banana

Banana contains natural fats and moisture, which keeps the hair hydrated and nourished. Mash up 1-2 ripe bananas and add 2 teaspoons of honey. Mix it into a paste and use as a hair mask. Shampoo the hair after half an hour. Apply this banana mask once a week to get better and faster results.