DIY Hair Masks For All Kinds Of Hair

1. Moisturising:

Suffering from dry hair that looks and feels untameable? Well, this mask is for you. This mask even nourishes a dry scalp. For this, all you need is some olive oil and some yogurt. Olive oil is rich in vitamin E, which is essential for the skin and hair nutrition. Yogurt is moisturising as well. These two ingredients mixed together can make your hair smooth and shiny. Mix the yogurt with olive oil and stir them together. Apply this on the hair and leave it on for fifteen to twenty minutes. Wash and rinse once you are done.

2. Clarifying:

This mask is specifically made for people who have issues with dandruff or even scalp acne. Just like when you have dead skin cells on your face, we tell you to use a scrub, your scalp needs a scrub at times too. For this, you need to make a scrub out of salt, lemon juice and olive oil. Rub this into your scalp, so that all your dead skin gets removed. Wash your hair after this. Here, salt gets rid of dead skin, while the oil makes sure that the scalp does not get too dry due to the scrubbing. Lemon juice ensures that the pH level of your scalp is sent back to normal.

3. Extra-conditioning:

Sometimes, your regular conditioner is just not enough when it comes to fully hydrating your hair. For those days, make a mask out of coconut oil and honey. Coconut oil is the most deeply penetrating oil. It can hydrate your strands from deep within. Honey will help add a shine to the hair. Mix the two ingredients together and apply it to your hair, focusing on the ends, as this is where most of the damage lies. Keep it on for twenty minutes and then wash it off like you usually would.

4. Growth Stimulating Mask:

Our hair does not seem to grow at the speed we would like it to. Eggs are a great ingredient for that, as eggs contain much needed proteins for hair that is not growing. For this, all you need is to break and whisk an egg and apply it all over your hair. The number of eggs you use depends on the length of your hair. People with longer hair may need more than one egg. Apply this all over your hair and cover your head with a shower cap in order to avoid making a mess. Leave it on for thirty minutes and then wash and rinse your hair.

5. pH Balancing:

Some people have scalp that produces too much sebum or has acne. This type of scalp needs a pH balancing treatment. For this, mix the juice of one lemon with a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar. Apply this on your scalp after you shampoo your hair. This treatment ensures that your scalp remains free of too much oil and even dandruff. Massage the liquid into your scalp and then put on a shower cap. Let it sit there for ten to fifteen minutes and then wash it off with warm water. Do not use a conditioner after this.

6. For Shine:

Mix one egg with some coconut oil and olive oil. The quantity of oil used, again, depends on the length of your hair. Mix all these ingredients and apply it to the entire length of your hair. Put on a shower cap and let the mask do its work on your hair for half an hour. Then, wash your hair as you usually would. Since most often hair that lacks shine is dry, this hydrating DIY mask is perfect for you if you are looking for a shiny mane.

We hope you try these masks out!