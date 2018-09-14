DIY Creams For Frizz-free Hair

Most of us spend do not mind spending a huge amount of money buying hair care products. But are those hair care products actually satisfying you by giving the desired results? If not, then this article is for you.
Sometimes there is nothing more difficult than managing frizzy, dull and lifeless hair. But we have the right natural solutions here that can give you smooth and soft hair in no time and that too without spending much.
Below are some best natural hair creams that you can easily make at home for a soft and beautiful hair. You can use these regularly to get shiny healthy hair.
Lemon Juice And Coconut Milk Cream
Ingredients
- Coconut milk
- Lemon
How to prepare
1. Take a glass of coconut milk and squeeze in the juice of one lemon into it.
2. Mix the ingredients well.
3. Store it in a glass jar and refrigerate it for about an hour until it forms a creamy texture.
4. Divide your hair into sections and apply this mixture on your hair.
5. Use a shower cap to cover your hair. Leave it on for about 20 minutes.
6. Rinse it off with normal water.
Honey And Milk Cream
Ingredients
- Raw honey
- Milk
How to prepare
1. Add a cup of whole milk into a bowl.
2. Add a few drops of raw honey into the milk.
3. Combine the ingredients well.
4. Apply this all over the hair covering the roots and tips of the hair.
5. Leave it on for 1 ½ hours or two.
6. Rinse it off in normal water with your regular shampoo.
Olive Oil And Aloe Vera Gel Cream
Ingredients
- Olive oil
- Aloe vera gel
How to prepare
1. Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel from it.
2. Lightly warm the olive oil.
3. Add the aloe vera gel into the olive oil and combine the ingredients well.
4. Apply this mixture on your hair covering the roots and the tips of the hair.
5. Leave it for 30-45 minutes and then wash it off with a mild sulfate-free shampoo.
Banana And Olive Oil Cream
Ingredients
- Olive oil
- Banana
How to prepare
1. Take a ripe banana and mash it to make a smooth paste.
2. Add one tablespoon of olive oil into the banana paste and combine the ingredients well.
3. With the help of a brush apply this mixture on your hair.
4. Cover your hair with the help of a shower cap.
5. After an hour wash it off with a regular shampoo in normal water.
Pumpkin And Honey Cream
Ingredients
- Pumpkin puree
- Honey
How To Prepare?
1. Prepare pumpkin puree by cutting the pumpkin into small pieces and blend them. You might need about a cup of the puree.
2. Add 2 tablespoons of raw honey and mix the ingredients well.
3. Apply this on wet hair and leave it on for 30-45 minutes.
4. Later rinse it off in normal water with a shampoo.
