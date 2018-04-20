Did You Know That Eggs Can Do So Much For Your Hair?

Who wouldn't love to have those silky smooth long tresses? But several reasons like lifestyle, pollution, etc., have made our hair look frizzy, dull and damaged. Lack of protein leads to damaged hair and it will stop the hair from growing.

The best natural remedy in order to gain protein are eggs. Eggs contain all the essential proteins that help in strengthening the hair and in increasing hair growth. Eggs also help in retaining the natural oils of the hair and in maintaining a smooth texture on your hair.

Rather than going to the salons, we can easily do a complete protein hair-conditioning treatment at home using this magical ingredient. Here are some amazing DIY egg masks that you can try sitting at home. After all, pampering is all your hair needs!

Egg Yolk And Olive Oil Mask

Egg and olive oil help in hydrating your hair and thus leave your hair smooth and manageable. Mix two egg yolks in a bowl, add two tablespoons of olive oil and mix them well. If you want, you can add water to make the mixture easy to apply. Divide your hair into sections and apply the mixture with the help of a brush. Leave the mixture on your hair for 1-2 hours and wash it off in cold water with a mild shampoo and regular mask. Use this mask once in a week.

Mayonnaise And Egg Mask

Mayonnaise contains agents that help in conditioning your hair. Take two whole eggs and add 4 tablespoons of mayonnaise. Mix them well until it forms a smooth mixture. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to form a fine mixture. Apply this mixture on your hair from the roots to the tip of your hair. After 30 minutes, rinse with cold water using a sulphate-free shampoo. This mask also can be used once in a week.

Egg And Honey Mask

Mix 1 yolk of an egg to two tablespoons of honey in a bowl. Apply the mixture on your hair and cover it with a shower cap. After 20 minutes, wash it off in cold water. Honey helps in strengthening the hair follicles, which helps in increasing the hair growth. You can also try this once in a week for a few weeks to see faster results.

Yogurt And Egg Masks

Add ¼th cup of plain yogurt to one egg in a bowl. Mix them well. Use this as a regular mask after shampooing in normal water. Make sure to leave the mask on your hair for at least 5 minutes before you rinse it off. This can be done whenever you do a regular shampoo.

Egg And Coconut Oil Mask

In a bowl, add 1 egg yolk and whisk it well. Slowly, add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to the mixture and mix them well. Add 1 tablespoon of honey to the mixture (this is totally optional). Apply this mixture on your hair and gently massage the hair and scalp with this. Leave this mixture for about 20 minutes and then rinse it off. If you feel that your hair is too oily, you can use a shampoo. Otherwise, avoid using a shampoo.

Vinegar And Egg Masks

Whisk two egg yolks in a bowl. Add 4 tablespoons of vinegar, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Mix the ingredients well. Apply this mixture on your hair by sectioning your hair. This will make it easy to apply the mixture. Do this once in a week and you will get soft and silky smooth hair.

Almond Oil And Egg Mask

Blend together the egg yolks, the almond oil and the honey in a mixing bowl to prepare a consistent paste. Apply this egg and honey hair mask on your scalp and through the entire length of your hair with your fingers. Allow it to dry for about half an hour. Rinse off with cold water. You may use a mild sulphate-free shampoo while washing it off.

Vitamin E Capsule And Egg Masks

All you require is 2 egg yolks and 2 vitamin E capsules. Beat the egg yolks in a mixing bowl. Burst the vitamin E capsules and mix it with the yolks to form a smooth egg mask. Apply this on your hair and wait for 30 minutes. After that, wash it off in normal water.