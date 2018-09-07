DIY Homemade Curd Remedies For Frizzy Hair

DIY hair masks have always been the best remedies to go to when we want it all-natural. The fact that we have the ingredients required to nourish our hair right in our kitchen makes it even more awesome.

No matter how much ever ready-made products we use for our hair, nothing will satisfy us as these natural remedies does. Well today, in this article we'll be talking about one simple ingredients that can be found in every kitchen especially Indian kitchen, that is, curd.

Curd acts as a natural and excellent conditioner to hair. Curd has Vitamin B5 and D that helps in strengthening the hair from within. Also the anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that it possesses will help you in treating dandruff and other inflammations on the scalp thus leaving your mane smooth and soft.

Below are some simple curd hair masks that you can easily try at home for a soft, smooth and lustrous hair.