DIY Homemade Curd Remedies For Frizzy Hair

DIY hair masks have always been the best remedies to go to when we want it all-natural. The fact that we have the ingredients required to nourish our hair right in our kitchen makes it even more awesome.
No matter how much ever ready-made products we use for our hair, nothing will satisfy us as these natural remedies does. Well today, in this article we'll be talking about one simple ingredients that can be found in every kitchen especially Indian kitchen, that is, curd.
Curd acts as a natural and excellent conditioner to hair. Curd has Vitamin B5 and D that helps in strengthening the hair from within. Also the anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that it possesses will help you in treating dandruff and other inflammations on the scalp thus leaving your mane smooth and soft.
Below are some simple curd hair masks that you can easily try at home for a soft, smooth and lustrous hair.
Banana And Curd
Bananas contain natural oils that helps in moisturising the hair and prevents breakage and split ends. When mixed with curd it makes the hair smooth and soft.
Ingredients
1 ripe banana
1 cup curd
How To Do
Peel off a ripe banana and mash them either with a spoon or a blender to get a smooth paste. Next add a cup of fresh curd and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this on damp hair and leave it on for about 30 minutes to 1 hour. Cover your hair with a shower cap. Later rinse it off using normal water with a mild sulfate-free shampoo.
Curd And Aloe Vera
Aloe vera helps in cleansing the scalp by removing the dirt that is build up. When used with curd this mask will help in deep conditioning the scalps and hair.
Ingredients
- 1 fresh aloe vera leaf
- 1 cup curd
How To Do
Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and cut out its edges and thorns. Scoop out the gel form it and transfer it to a bowl. Add fresh curd in to it and combine both the ingredients. Divide your hair in to sections and apply it with the help of a brush on your hair and scalp touching the roots and tips. After an hpr wash it of in normal water.
Curd And Egg
Egg contains proteins that helps in strengthening the hair and maintains a healthy and strong hair. Curd and egg is one of the best mask that you can use to make your hair smooth and silky. You can add an essential oil of your choice to avoid the smell of the egg.
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 cup curd
- Few drops of rosemary oil
How To Do
Whisk an egg in a bowl until it turns smooth and soft. Add the curd and few drops of rosemary oil and combine all the ingredients well. With the help of a brush apply this mixture on your hair and cover it with a shower cap for an hour. Later rinse it off with a mild shampoo followed by conditioner.
Curd And Olive Oil
Olive oil contains Vitamin that makes it effective in treating dry and frizzy hair. The combination of olive oil and curd will help in maintaining dry and damaged hair.
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 cup curd
- Few drops of rose water
How To Do
Mix together curd and olive oil. Finally add a few drops of rosewater. However this step is completely optional. Apply this mixture on your hair from the roots to the tips and leave it for about 40-45 minutes. Wash it off later with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo.
Curd And Fenugreek Powder
The lecithin acid contained in fenugreek makes the hair soft and smoother when soaked in water. This mask is capable of giving you a super smooth silky hair.
Ingredients
- ½ cup fenugreek seed/powder
- 1 cup curd
How To Do
Soak fenugreek powder or seeds in water and leave it overnight. Next morning mix fenugreek and curd. If you are using fenugreek seeds, blend them to make a paste. Apply the fenugreek-curd mixture on your hair and wait for 30 minutes until you rinse it off with your regular shampoo.
