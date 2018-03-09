Conditioning Recipes For Curly Hair

1. Warm Oil Massage:

This is one of the best remedies for people with curly hair, as it is often so dry. For this, heat up some oil of your choice. You can use coconut oil, almond oil or olive oil, as all these oils are deeply penetrating oils and will provide you with the most moisture. Once the oil is heated up, let it cool to a comfortable temperature and then massage it on to your scalp.

Once this is done, wrap your hair with a towel and leave it like that for an hour, and then wash and condition like you usually would. We like to do this at least once a week, as a hot oil treatment can be very relaxing as well.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar:

The acidic nature of apple cider vinegar makes it a really good remedy for dry and curly hair. Mix one part of apple cider vinegar with two parts of water. Shampoo your hair like you usually would, and use this mix for a last rinse. This helps to condition your hair and gives it a shine as well.

3. Egg:

The high protein content of eggs makes it great to condition curly hair. For this, separate the whites of an egg and mix it in with some mayonnaise. You may add a few drops of lavender essential oil in this, because it can be a little unpleasant smelling. Apply this mix to your hair, focusing more on the ends, as this is where your hair needs maximum conditioning. Leave this mix on for an hour, and then wash and condition it like you usually would.

4. Aloe Vera Gel:

Aloe vera gel can be used as a leave-in conditioner for when you are done with washing your hair. Wash and condition your hair and then apply some aloe vera gel on to the ends of your hair. Once this dries, you will see that your curls are more defined than they were before. This moisturises your curls as well.

5. Fenugreek Seeds:

Fenugreek seeds can help lock in the moisture and decrease the effects of humidity on the hair. This reduces the chances of the hair becoming frizzy. For this, soak some fenugreek seeds in water overnight. The next day, use a blender to make a paste out of the seeds. Apply this paste on your hair and cover the hair with a shower cap. Leave the mix on your hair for at least an hour and then shampoo it with lukewarm water. For best results, do this once a week.

6. Avocado:

Avocado is really moisturising in nature and can be found in many hair products like shampoos and conditioners. For this, mash an entire ripe avocado and mix it with either milk or yogurt. Apply this on your hair and leave it on for a few hours. Once you wash your hair, you will see how hydrated and shiny your curls look!

7. Sparkling Water:

Soda or sparkling water can be an amazing remedy for keeping your curls intact. Soda has a very low pH level. Make sure you are using unflavoured soda for this purpose. Dilute it with some water and keep it aside for your last rinse. Shampoo your hair like you usually would and then finish with the soda water. You can do this remedy every time you wash your hair. This will make your curls bouncy and shiny.

8. Honey:

Honey is a natural humectant and helps restore moisture from dry areas. Since curly hair that goes unruly is often dry, honey is a good ingredient to try out for curly hair. For this, warm up some honey and mix it with equal parts of coconut or olive oil. Apply this all over your hair and leave it on for an hour, covering your hair with a shower cap. This will make your curls always stay in place.

We hope these tips for curly hair help you out. For more updates, keep following Boldsky!