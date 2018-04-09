Easy And Quick Coconut Oil Remedies For All Hair Types

Coconut oil is probably the first oil that any of us used for beauty purposes, especially for hair care. It is the not-so-secret ingredient passed down by a generation of Indian women. We all brushed off the advise given by our grandmothers to use coconut oil, but trust them, they come from a generation devoid of anti-frizz serums and hair straighteners.

Coconut oil is a rich oil that penetrates the hair shaft deeply to provide nourishment. It has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that make it great for treating scalp conditions. It is also rich in fatty acids, that help the hair grow soft and lustrous.

A good amount of moisture is necessary for all hair types, and coconut oil provides just that. if you start using coconut oil before washing your hair, pretty soon you will not feel the need to use all your fancy and expensive styling products. So, switch to this all-natural conditioner soon and reap its benefits.

Here, we will tell you how to use coconut oil for multiple hair concerns.

1. For Hair Fall:

This is a concern faced by all women. Now, we know that a certain amount of hair fall is normal on a daily basis, but when the hair fall is too much, it can be a cause for concern. For this, boil some neem leaves in coconut oil. Once the leaves start to have a brown colour, bring the oil down from the burner. Make sure the leaves do not get burnt though. Strain the leaves from the oil and let the oil cool down to a room temperature. Once it has cooled, apply the oil all over your hair, specifically focusing on massaging the scalp. Leave this on overnight for best results.

Neem has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that can help get rid of any scalp problems that may have been causing the hair fall. It will also help unclog the hair follicles, so that new hair can grow faster. Do this treatment once a week to see hair fall reduced within a month.

2. For Dandruff:

Dandruff is a deep-rooted problem that rarely goes away with just using anti-dandruff shampoos. For this, add a few drops of tea tree essential oil and lemon juice to coconut oil. Massage this on to the scalp and wash it off after an hour or two. Do this treatment twice or thrice a week to get results fast.

Tea tree oil is great for killing bacteria on the scalp and it will help reduce the uncomfortable itch that comes along with dandruff. Lemon juice will help balance sebum production in the scalp and help keep the pH level of the scalp in check. Wash your hair with a mild herbal shampoo after this, as a shampoo that is too harsh can also trigger more dandruff to occur.

3. For Split Ends:

When hair gets damaged and brittle at the ends, it often splits into two or more. Now, there is no way to repair that once the hair has already split, you will have to trim your hair. This remedy will make sure that any further splits are avoided. For this, you need to mix about two tablespoons of coconut oil and two eggs.

Mix them well, and apply this mask all over your hair. Cover your hair with a shower cap and keep the mask on for an hour. Keep your hair covered, because this mask can drip and cause a mess. Eggs have proteins that are really good for damaged hair and provide moisture to the hair strands. Lack of moisture is the main reason as to why hair gets brittle. This treatment will take care of that.

4. For Hair Growth:

Any kind of massage given to the scalp will promote hair growth, as massaging will increase blood circulation and that in turn increases hair growth. For this, you can use warm coconut oil with any essential oil of your choice. We love lavender essential oil because of the calming effect it has. Along with improving hair growth, this oil will help reduce stress. Stress, as we know, causes a lot of hair fall.

5. For Scalp Acne:

Just like when your face gets oily, acne happens, acne can also happen on your scalp. There is nothing better than tea tree oil for treating scalp acne. Just add a few drops of concentrated tea tree oil to the coconut oil you will be using and massage it into your scalp. Keep this on for an hour and then wash using your regular shampoo. Do this every time you wash your hair to get rid of the acne fast.

6. For Deep Conditioning:

Coconut oil is one of the deepest and most penetrating oils. For this, make a mix of honey and coconut oil and apply it to your hair. This mask will give nourishment to even the driest of hair. You can use this mask once every month when your hair needs that extra bit of help.