Grandma's Secret: Coconut Milk & Honey Conditioner For Hair Growth

Ever wondered why our elders, be it our mother or our grandmother, had luscious, thick, and strong hair? What was their special beauty secret? How did they have flawless skin and perfect hair? Well, a lot of things went into it. Especially, some homemade magic. Curious? Continue reading...

Home Remedies For Skin Care

Home remedies work wonders when it comes to hair care. The most important reason to go for home remedies is that it is cost-effective and can be easily made at home without any hassle. And, these home remedies are very safe to use and do not have any kind of side effects on our skin, unless you have a very sensitive skin. In that case, you must try a small portion of any homemade recipe on the inside of your forearm and wait for at least a day to see if there is any kind of reaction and then proceed with the recipe for your hair or scalp.

Why Should We Use Coconut Milk & Honey For Hair?

Speaking of home remedies, coconut milk serves as the best option for hair treatment - be it smoothening hair or strengthening it. Coconut milk has been used by our grandmothers and great grandmothers since ages. Over the years, it has proved to be beneficial for hair growth in many ways. You can use it as a component in your homemade hair mask or as an essential ingredient in your hair conditioner or homemade shampoo.

And that's not all! Apart from coconut milk, honey too serves as another best ingredient for hair care. It has numerous benefits added to its cap. Loaded with antibacterial and antiseptic properties, honey prevents scalp infections. It also proves as a remedy for some common hair care problems such as dandruff, hair fall eczema, and psoriasis.

So, now that you know exactly why honey and coconut milk make a good combination for hair care, why not blend them perfectly to make a hair conditioner that will leave you with soft tresses?

How To Make Coconut Milk & Honey Hair Conditioner

Making a homemade hair conditioner is not at all a difficult task. You can easily make a hair pack or a hair conditioner at home using very basic ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons of coconut milk - preferably fresh

2 tablespoons of honey

1 shower cap

How To Do:

Take a bowl and add coconut milk to it.

Now add honey to the coconut milk and blend thoroughly.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes and your mixture is ready for use.

How To Apply:

Note: Before you apply this hair conditioner, you should not wash your hair with shampoo or apply hair oil.

Take a hair brush and apply the mixture to your scalp and hair. First start by massaging your scalp and gently begin applying the conditioner to your hair. Ensure that you apply it all over - till the roots and tips.

Let the conditioner stay for at least an hour and a half before you wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Repeat this at least twice a week for desired results.

Why This Works:

Well, honey helps to lock the moisture in your hair and ensures that your hair is healthy and shiny. Honey, when combined with coconut milk, ensures that all the essential nutrients are locked, thus facilitating hair growth.

Essential Hair Care Tips To Remember

Always shampoo your hair twice a week.

While applying conditioner, ensure that you take a generous amount of conditioner and massage your hair and scalp while applying it. Also, ensure that the conditioner is properly applied till the roots.

When washing off the conditioner, ensure that it is completely washed off and no traces have been left on your hair.

While drying your hair, ensure that you towel dry it and tie your hair when it is completely dried. Never tie wet hair tightly. It might lead to breakage of hair.

Now that you have all the essential and complete information on how to make this simple yet effective hair conditioner at home, why don't you give it a try this weekend and see the amazing results for yourself? After all, healthy and shiny hair is all that we all want, isn't it?