Prevent Hair Loss With The Amazing Use Of Castor Oil

Castor oil is also known as Ricinus communis and is an age-old beauty treatment that was used to treat acne, hair loss, rashes, etc. Castor oil is packed with antibacterial and antifungal properties and is rich in vitamin E, minerals, omega-6 and 9 fatty acids, proteins, etc., all of which contribute to hair growth.

Not only that, it also fights off dandruff and scalp infection and replenishes the scalp's natural oil and repairs hair damage caused by chemicals. The antioxidants present in it support the keratin in hair and make the hair stronger and smoother.

There are many products in the market that promise you to have a great hair, but the harmful chemicals present in them lead to hair fall. So, if you buy castor oil, make sure you opt for cold-pressed hexan-free castor oil. This is because it contains the maximum amount of nutrients, which in turn, accelerates hair growth and prevents hair fall.

So, today, we have 7 castor oil-based remedies that not only help to accelerate hair growth but also treat scalp problems. Let's take a look now.

1. Plain Castor Oil:

This is one of the easiest ways to use castor oil for hair growth. Apply castor oil directly on your scalp and massage it. Massaging with castor oil will increase blood circulation and improve the texture of your hair. The oil soaks in and reaches the hair follicle, making hair growth faster and also preventing hair fall.

Important: The only disadvantage of using plain castor oil is that it will be difficult to take it out from your hair. You will require multiple washes to get the oil out of your hair.

Method:

• Take some castor oil and apply it all over your scalp.

• Massage your scalp for about 10-15 minutes.

• Leave the oil on your scalp for about 4-6 hours or you can leave it overnight.

• Shampoo your hair with a mild shampoo and then rinse it off with normal water.

• Massage your hair with castor oil twice in a week to accelerate hair growth.

2. Castor Oil And Coconut Oil:

Castor oil is quite thick in texture and blending it with other oils will make it more effective. Not only that but coconut oil will also help mask the smell of castor oil, as castor oil does not smell so good. Castor oil with coconut oil is an amazing combination to treat hair fall. The antimicrobial properties present in both these oil help to treat scalp infection and prevent hair loss.

Method:

• In a bowl, add one tablespoon of castor oil and one tablespoon of coconut oil.

• Mix them well and massage it on to your hair.

• Leave the mixture on your hair for 2-3 hours. Cover your hair with a shower cap.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

• Massage your hair with this mixture two times in a week to prevent hair loss.

3. Castor Oil And Olive Oil:

Olive oil is packed with antioxidants that help to restore hair damage and provide shine to your locks. The fatty acids present in both the oils help to nourish the hair follicles and promote hair growth.

Method:

• In a bowl, mix one tablespoon each of olive oil and castor oil. If you have long hair, then you can add more oil.

• Mix them well and heat it in a microwave oven for about 10 seconds.

• Massage warm oil on to your scalp for about 5-10 minutes.

• Let the oil sit in your hair for one hour.

• Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

• Use this mixture one to two times in a week to accelerate hair growth.

4. Castor Oil And Mustard Oil:

Mustard oil is rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which help to nourish your hair and accelerate hair growth. The antibacterial and antifungal properties present in mustard oil prevent hair loss and encourage hair growth. Castor oil when combined with mustard oil strengthens hair follicles, which in turn helps to promote hair growth.

Method:

• Mix equal quantities of castor oil and mustard oil in a bowl.

• Apply this mixture all over your scalp and massage it for about 5-10 minutes.

• Leave the oil on your hair for 1 hour. Cover your hair with a warm towel.

• Rinse it off with normal water followed by a mild shampoo.

• Use this every week for healthy scalp and better hair growth.

5. Castor Oil And Almond Oil:

Almond oil contains vitamin E, magnesium, and zinc, all of which are essential for hair growth. Castor oil when combined with almond oil makes a great combination to treat damaged hair and accelerates hair growth.

Method:

• Mix one tablespoon of almond oil and one tablespoon of castor oil in a bowl.

• Apply it on your scalp and massage it for 5-10 minutes.

• Leave the oil on your scalp for 1 hour.

• Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

• Repeat this process two times in a week for better hair growth.

6. Castor Oil, Olive Oil And Vitamin E Oil:

If your hair is exposed to too much of heat due to styling and has suffered damage, then it's time to repair your hair. The combination of castor oil, olive oil, and vitamin E oil will help give life to your damaged hair.

Vitamin E contains antioxidants which help to repair the hair at the cellular level, whereas castor oil and olive oil help to lock the moisture in the hair shaft.

Method:

• Mix equal portion of olive oil and castor oil in a bowl.

• Break open two capsules of vitamin E oil and add it into the oil blend.

• Mix them well and apply this oil to the roots of your hair.

• Now, massage your scalp for about 10 minutes and leave the oil on your hair for an hour.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

• Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week for nourished hair.

7. Castor Oil And Onion Juice:

Onion contains sulphur that helps to maintain hair elasticity and also supports keratin growth in the hair shaft. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help to treat dandruff and eczema, which in turn causes hair fall. Castor oil when combined with onion juice helps to boost hair growth and prevents hair fall.

Method:

• In a bowl, add 2 tablespoons of castor oil and 2 tablespoons of onion juice and mix well.

• Apply this mixture on your scalp and then massage it for 5-10 minutes to increase blood flow on your scalp.

• Leave the mixture on your hair for 2 hours.

• Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

• Use this remedy two times in a week to accelerate hair growth.