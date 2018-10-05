Best Remedies For Healthy Hair

Though it is said that our hair grows half an inch per month, the hair growth might slow down owing to the lack of sufficient nutrients. To our utter dismay, the hair growth might even stop at some point.
This can be due to certain influencing factors like hormonal changes, overuse of hair styling tools, hair care products and also environmental factors like pollution and humidity.
Even though many products available in the market assure faster hair growth, the fact is that there are no shortcuts to healthy hair. You need to try out the right and effective remedies to get the desired results.
Here are some best remedies to get a healthy, long and lustrous hair. Read on!
Onion And Curd
Onion contains sulfur that helps in boosting the hair growth and thus helping you in maintaining healthy hair. Curd deeply nourishes the hair and scalp.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp onion juice
- 2 tbsp curd
How to do
Extract fresh onion juice and mix it with curd. Apply this paste on your hair and scalp. Make sure that you cover the hair from the roots to the tips. Gently massage for 2-3 minutes and allow it to stay for about 20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off by using a mild shampoo.
Egg And Amla Powder
The proteins and nutrients in egg and amla powder make it the most suitable mask to use for a strong and lustrous hair.
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp amla powder
How to do
In a clean bowl add the egg and amla powder. Whisk the ingredients well to make a soft mixture. With the help of a brush apply this egg mixture on your hair and scalp. Cover it with a shower cap and wait for about 30 minutes. After 30 minutes wash it off with regular shampoo and water.
Potato And Egg
This remedy works the best for people who face the issue of hair thinning. Rich in calcium, potassium and other essential nutrients, potato helps in boosting the hair growth.
Ingredients
- 1-2 potatoes
How to do
First, peel off the skin of the potatoes and grate them. Extract the juice from the grated potatoes and apply it on your hair and scalp. Massage it gently in a circular motion. Let it stay for 15 minutes and later rinse it off with normal water. Follow this remedy at least thrice a week to see the results.
Banana And Onion
The vitamins A, C and E in the banana will help you make your hair stronger. It also helps in moisturising the scalp and the roots thus making the hair soft and hydrated.
Ingredients
- 1 ripe banana
- 2 tbsp onion juice
How to do
Mash the ripe banana into a smooth paste. Add onion juice into the paste and mix the ingredients well. Apply this mask on your scalp and hair. Cover your hair with a shower cap. Wait for about 40-45 minutes. Later rinse it off with normal water. Do this remedy once a week for best results.
