Benefits Of Using Lemon On Hair

We all know the health and beauty benefits of lemon. This common ingredient helps in solving many health- and skin-related issues. In the same way lemon can do wonders in solving several hair-related issues that we all face in common.

Lemon contains nutrients like citric acid, vitamin C, magnesium, calcium, etc. Lemon helps in fighting dandruff as it contains anti-fungal properties. Also, the acidic properties contained in lemon help in removing dead cells and restoring cells on the scalp which will enable hair growth.

Nowadays, we come across a number of lemon-induced hair care products. This might solve your problems but they are not affordable for a common man. So why not try out some natural lemon hair care remedies at your home.

Let's see how lemon can be used in different ways for all your hair-related problems.

For Hair Growth

Lemon And Aloe Vera

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method

1. Mix together 2 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel and 1 tbsp lemon juice.

2. Massage this mixture on your hair and scalp for 5 minutes.

3. Leave the mixture on for 30 minutes.

4. After 30 minutes rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

Lemon Oil And Olive Oil

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tbsp castor oil

Few drops of lemon essential oil

Method

1. Warm up castor oil and olive oil and mix them together.

2. Add few drops of lemon essential oil into it.

3. Apply this on your hair and scalp and gently massage.

4. Leave it overnight.

5. Next day morning wash it off with shampoo.

For Dandruff

Ingredients

1 Lemon

Method

1. Cut half a lemon.

2. Rub this on your scalp gently.

3. Let it stay for 10-15 minutes.

4. Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

5. You can do this once in week to get rid of dandruff.

Scalp Exfoliator

Ingredients

Lemon juice

White vinegar

Method

1. Mix together equal quantities of white vinegar and lemon juice.

2. Apply this mixture on your scalp.

3. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes wash it of with a sulphate-free mild shampoo.

As A Moisturizing Mask

Ingredients

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 egg

1 tbsp olive oil

Method

1. In a bowl whisk 1 egg.

2. Add 1 tbsp olive oil and 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice.

3. Mix all the ingredients well.

4. Apply it on your hair and scalp using a hair brush.

5. Let it dry and wash it off with shampoo.

For Hair Fall

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp coconut water

Method

1. Mix together 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice and 1 tbsp coconut water.

2. Apply this mixture on your hair and scalp.

3. Leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes wash it off with a mild shampoo.

5. Repeat this remedy once in a week for faster results.

As A Conditioner

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp honey

2 tsp olive oil

Few drops of rosemary essential oil

Method

1. In a bowl mix together all the above ingredients.

2. Apply this on your scalp and hair with a brush.

3. Wear a shower cap to cover it and leave it on for 30 minutes.

4. Later rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

5. Repeat this once in a week.

Few Points To Remember

1. Alway use fresh lemon juice when you are trying out the above remedies.

2. Refrain from using lemon juice if you have open wounds or cuts.

3. Do not overuse lemon juice as its acidic properties can make your hair dry and damaged.