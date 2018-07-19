Banana And Lemon Hair Mask For Dry Hair

What would be the most common hair-related issue for every woman out there? Of course, the majority of the answers would be dry and frizzy hair. After all, smooth, silky and frizz-free hair adds on to one's own personality along with enhancing the beauty.

Frizzy hair can be due to several reasons like over exposure to the sun, chemical hair treatments, environmental pollution, etc. This issue is something in common that is faced by most of the Indian women. But we do not realize that this can be cured if you take care of it properly.

Today, we'll see how to solve this issue of dry and frizzy hair with two major ingredients, that is, banana and lemon. Both of them contain the essential nutrients and proteins that work well in making the hair smooth and soft.

So let us see how we can use these two simple ingredients to make a hair mask to treat dry and unmanageable hair.

What You Need?

1 ripe banana

1 lemon

1 tbsp coconut oil

How To Prepare?

1. First, peel the banana and mash it to form a smooth paste.

2. Next, cut the lemon and squeeze fresh lemon juice into the banana paste. Mix both the ingredients well together.

3. Next, add the coconut oil into the banana paste and mix well.

4. If the coconut oil is in the solid form, make sure that you heat it and then add to the mashed banana.

How To Apply?

1. First wash your hair with a regular shampoo in cold water.

2. Now divide your hair into sections and start applying the mask on each and every section covering the roots and tips of your hair.

3. Leave it on for about 45 minutes.

4. Cover your hair with a shower cap to avoid the mask from spilling.

5. After 45 minutes rinse it off in warm water.

6. You can repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for faster and better results.

Benefits Of Banana

Banana helps in improving hair growth, reduces split ends and makes the hair turn smooth and silky with the help of vitamins A, C and E present in it. Bananas contains 75% of water that help in keeping the scalp hydrated.

They also help in boosting hair growth as they are rich in antioxidants and potassium. If used regularly on the hair externally, it would help in making the hair smooth, soft and healthy.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is an age-old remedy for most of the hair-related issues. It contains lauric acid that is antibacterial and anti-fungal, which helps in preventing dandruff. It also helps in encouraging hair growth and in keeping the hair stronger and shinier with the help of vitamin E present in it.

Benefits Of Lemon Juice

Rich in vitamins C and E lemon helps in increasing the production of collagen which will help in making the hair smooth, soft and frizz-free. With its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, lemon helps in treating dandruff or any kind of scalp infections.

Sometimes the scalp tends to produce excess oil. Applying lemon on the scalp would help to regulate the excess oil production on the scalp.

How This Mask Benefits Your Hair?

This banana and lemon juice mask works effectively in treating any kind of hair damage, thus adding volume and revitalising the hair. Hair growth happens when your scalp stimulates moisture. This mask will help stimulate hair growth with the help of essential amino acids and proteins present in it.

High content of antioxidants present help in controlling cellular damage. This will eventually reduce excessive hair fall and premature balding.