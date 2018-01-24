Amp Up Your Hair Care Routine With These Olive Oil Packs

Pack 1: Olive Oil And Avocado

What You'll Need:

2 Tablespoons Of Olive Oil

1 Ripe Avocado

How To Use:

- Thoroughly mash an avocado and mix the paste with the stated quantity of olive oil.

- Apply the prepared pack to your scalp.

- Cover up your head with a shower cap and let the pack stay on for about an hour.

- Wash it off with tepid water and your regular shampoo.

Benefits:

This protein-rich hair pack can rejuvenate the scalp area and strengthen the hair follicles. Try using this hair pack once a week for achieving the desired results.

Pack 2: Olive Oil, Egg White And Lemon Juice

What You'll Need:

1 Tablespoon Of Olive Oil

1 Egg White

2-3 Teaspoons Of Lemon Juice

How To Use:

- Put an egg white in a bowl and add the other ingredients to it.

- Mix thoroughly for a while to get the pack ready.

- Slather it all over the scalp area and allow it to dry for a good 30-40 minutes prior to washing your head with tepid water and your regular shampoo.

Benefits:

- This specific olive oil hair pack can effectively combat dandruff problem and prevent it from recurring. Use it once a week for best results.

Pack 3: Olive Oil And Almond Powder

What You'll Need:

2 Tablespoons Of Olive Oil

1 Teaspoon Of Almond Powder

How To Use:

- Create a blend of the 2 above-stated ingredients.

- Once done, spread it all over your scalp area and keep it there for 40-45 minutes.

- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and shampoo.

Benefits:

The goodness of olive oil combined with the fatty acids in almond powder can soften your hair's texture. Use it once a week for effective results.

Pack 4: Olive Oil, Apple Cider Vinegar And Aloe Vera Gel

What You'll Need:

2 Teaspoons Of Aloe Vera Gel

4-5 Drops Of Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Tablespoon Of Olive Oil

How To Use:

- Put all the components in a bowl and mix them up.

- Smear the resulting pack on your scalp area and let it stay there for another 40 minutes.

- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Benefits:

This olive oil pack can effectively treat a flaky scalp and make sure that your hair strands stay well-hydrated at all times. For best results, use this pack once a week.

Pack 5: Olive Oil, Honey And Castor Oil

What You'll Need:

1 Tablespoon Of Olive Oil

2 Teaspoons Of Honey

½ Teaspoon Of Castor Oil

How To Use:

- Take a bowl, put all the ingredients in it and mix thoroughly to achieve a uniform texture.

- Apply it to your scalp area and massage gently for a few minutes, prior to leaving the pack on for another 30-35 minutes.

- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your regular hair products.

Benefits:

This olive oil hair pack can provide deep nourishment to your hair strands and prevent breakage. Use this pack once a week for optimum results.

Pack 6: Olive Oil, Banana And Lavender Essential Oil

What You'll Need:

1 Ripe Banana

2-3 Teaspoons Of Olive Oil

4-5 Drops Of Lavender Essential Oil

How To Use:

- Put together a blend of all the aforementioned ingredients to get a uniform texture.

- Gently massage it all over your scalp area and leave it on to dry for a good 40-45 minutes.

- Wash your head with tepid water and your favourite shampoo.

Benefits:

A high content of potassium in banana combined with olive oil's goodness can help you achieve shiny hair. For effective results, try using this pack on a weekly basis.

Pack 7: Olive Oil, Indian Gooseberry Oil And Onion Juice

What You'll Need:

1 Tablespoon Of Olive Oil

2 Teaspoons Of Indian Gooseberry Oil

½ Teaspoon Of Onion Juice

How To Use:

- Combine all the ingredients with each other to get the pack ready.

- Massage the material all over your scalp area and keep it there for 40-45 minutes.

- Use lukewarm water and your regular shampoo to wash off the residue from your hair.

Benefits:

This olive oil hair pack can be used once a week for getting long and strong hair.

Pack 8: Olive Oil, Henna And Coconut Oil

What You'll Need:

1 Tablespoon Of Olive Oil

2 Teaspoons Of Henna Powder

1 Tablespoon Of Coconut Oil

How To Use:

- Mix all the ingredients to get the pack ready.

- Once ready, you can evenly spread it all over your scalp area.

- Allow the pack to stay on for a good 40-45 minutes, prior to washing your hair with your regular shampoo.

Benefits:

Use this olive oil hair pack once a week to keep premature greying of hair at bay.

Pack 9: Olive Oil, Vitamin E Oil And Yogurt

What You'll Need:

1 Tablespoon Of Olive Oil

1 Vitamin E Capsule

2 Teaspoons Of Yogurt

How To Use:

- Whip together all the above-stated ingredients.

- Smear the resulting material on your scalp and massage for a few minutes.

- Keep the pack on for about 30 minutes before washing your hair with lukewarm water.

Benefits:

This nourishing olive oil pack can be used once a week for imparting a nice shine to lackluster locks.