Amp Up Your Hair Care Routine With These Olive Oil Packs

A true favourite for treating all kinds of hair-related problems, olive oil is a highly beloved hair care ingredient that has been used for ages by women all over the world.
Be it combating harmful free radicals, reviving damaged hair or preventing breakage, this potent ingredient can do it all.
Enriched with vitamins A and E as well as powerful antioxidants, olive oil is a versatile hair care ingredient that can boost your hair's overall health and make it look gorgeous.
Moreover, there are numerous ways in which this natural oil can be included in your hair care routine. The most effective way would be by combining it with other equally beneficial natural ingredients.
Here, we've curated a list of olive oil hair packs that can amp up your hair care routine and help you achieve a gorgeous and flaunt-worthy mane.
Take a look at them here:
Pack 1: Olive Oil And Avocado
What You'll Need:
2 Tablespoons Of Olive Oil
1 Ripe Avocado
How To Use:
- Thoroughly mash an avocado and mix the paste with the stated quantity of olive oil.
- Apply the prepared pack to your scalp.
- Cover up your head with a shower cap and let the pack stay on for about an hour.
- Wash it off with tepid water and your regular shampoo.
Benefits:
This protein-rich hair pack can rejuvenate the scalp area and strengthen the hair follicles. Try using this hair pack once a week for achieving the desired results.
Pack 2: Olive Oil, Egg White And Lemon Juice
What You'll Need:
1 Tablespoon Of Olive Oil
1 Egg White
2-3 Teaspoons Of Lemon Juice
How To Use:
- Put an egg white in a bowl and add the other ingredients to it.
- Mix thoroughly for a while to get the pack ready.
- Slather it all over the scalp area and allow it to dry for a good 30-40 minutes prior to washing your head with tepid water and your regular shampoo.
Benefits:
- This specific olive oil hair pack can effectively combat dandruff problem and prevent it from recurring. Use it once a week for best results.
Pack 3: Olive Oil And Almond Powder
What You'll Need:
2 Tablespoons Of Olive Oil
1 Teaspoon Of Almond Powder
How To Use:
- Create a blend of the 2 above-stated ingredients.
- Once done, spread it all over your scalp area and keep it there for 40-45 minutes.
- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and shampoo.
Benefits:
The goodness of olive oil combined with the fatty acids in almond powder can soften your hair's texture. Use it once a week for effective results.
Pack 4: Olive Oil, Apple Cider Vinegar And Aloe Vera Gel
What You'll Need:
2 Teaspoons Of Aloe Vera Gel
4-5 Drops Of Apple Cider Vinegar
1 Tablespoon Of Olive Oil
How To Use:
- Put all the components in a bowl and mix them up.
- Smear the resulting pack on your scalp area and let it stay there for another 40 minutes.
- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.
Benefits:
This olive oil pack can effectively treat a flaky scalp and make sure that your hair strands stay well-hydrated at all times. For best results, use this pack once a week.
Pack 5: Olive Oil, Honey And Castor Oil
What You'll Need:
1 Tablespoon Of Olive Oil
2 Teaspoons Of Honey
½ Teaspoon Of Castor Oil
How To Use:
- Take a bowl, put all the ingredients in it and mix thoroughly to achieve a uniform texture.
- Apply it to your scalp area and massage gently for a few minutes, prior to leaving the pack on for another 30-35 minutes.
- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your regular hair products.
Benefits:
This olive oil hair pack can provide deep nourishment to your hair strands and prevent breakage. Use this pack once a week for optimum results.
Pack 6: Olive Oil, Banana And Lavender Essential Oil
What You'll Need:
1 Ripe Banana
2-3 Teaspoons Of Olive Oil
4-5 Drops Of Lavender Essential Oil
How To Use:
- Put together a blend of all the aforementioned ingredients to get a uniform texture.
- Gently massage it all over your scalp area and leave it on to dry for a good 40-45 minutes.
- Wash your head with tepid water and your favourite shampoo.
Benefits:
A high content of potassium in banana combined with olive oil's goodness can help you achieve shiny hair. For effective results, try using this pack on a weekly basis.
Pack 7: Olive Oil, Indian Gooseberry Oil And Onion Juice
What You'll Need:
1 Tablespoon Of Olive Oil
2 Teaspoons Of Indian Gooseberry Oil
½ Teaspoon Of Onion Juice
How To Use:
- Combine all the ingredients with each other to get the pack ready.
- Massage the material all over your scalp area and keep it there for 40-45 minutes.
- Use lukewarm water and your regular shampoo to wash off the residue from your hair.
Benefits:
This olive oil hair pack can be used once a week for getting long and strong hair.
Pack 8: Olive Oil, Henna And Coconut Oil
What You'll Need:
1 Tablespoon Of Olive Oil
2 Teaspoons Of Henna Powder
1 Tablespoon Of Coconut Oil
How To Use:
- Mix all the ingredients to get the pack ready.
- Once ready, you can evenly spread it all over your scalp area.
- Allow the pack to stay on for a good 40-45 minutes, prior to washing your hair with your regular shampoo.
Benefits:
Use this olive oil hair pack once a week to keep premature greying of hair at bay.
Pack 9: Olive Oil, Vitamin E Oil And Yogurt
What You'll Need:
1 Tablespoon Of Olive Oil
1 Vitamin E Capsule
2 Teaspoons Of Yogurt
How To Use:
- Whip together all the above-stated ingredients.
- Smear the resulting material on your scalp and massage for a few minutes.
- Keep the pack on for about 30 minutes before washing your hair with lukewarm water.
Benefits:
This nourishing olive oil pack can be used once a week for imparting a nice shine to lackluster locks.