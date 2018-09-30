Try This Almond Oil Hair Mask For Smooth Hair

Smooth and soft hair is something that we all long for. In order to achieve that we keep trying different remedies, both ready-made and natural. If none of them gave you the desired results then this one is for you. We are going to reveal a secret recipe to get that stunning smooth and soft hair.
Dull hair not only makes your hair difficult to manage but will also cost your time and money in an attempt to make it look healthy and neat. And some hairstyles may not work on dull hair.
You can use almond oil mixed with other ingredients like banana, milk, honey, etc., to treat your dull hair.
Almond Oil Hair Mask
Ingredients
4 tbsp almond oil
1/2 cup banana paste
2 tsp honey
1/4 cup milk
How to prepare?
In a clean bowl, mix add almond oil, honey and raw milk. Blend the ripe banana to make a smooth paste. Add the banana paste into the bowl. Finally, combine all the ingredients well enough to make a smooth and soft butter-like cream.
Divide your hair into different sections. Start applying it on every section of your hair. Make sure that you cover the entire hair from the roots to the tips. Cover your hair with a shower cap.
Leave it on for 15 minutes and then later rinse it off using normal water. Use a herbal shampoo and a conditioner to rinse it off.
Use this mask at least twice in a month for better results.
Benefits Of Almond Oil
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium and vitamin E, almond oil helps in strengthening and nourishing the hair. If you have severe hair loss then almond oil will definitely help you in treating the same to a great extent. Use this regularly to notice the difference. Moreover, it makes the hair silky, smooth and manageable.
Benefits Of Banana
Bananas are rich in potassium, essential oils and other essential vitamins that help in protecting the hair follicles and improving the texture of the hair. It also helps in deep conditioning the hair and makes it smooth and soft like never before. Banana helps in treating dandruff and other scalp issues effectively thus giving a healthy scalp.
Benefits Of Honey
Honey is considered as a natural hydrating agent that keeps both the hair and the scalp moisturised throughout thus preventing dandruff and other fungal infections. Also, the antioxidants in honey helpin rejuvenating the hair and maintaining the shiny texture of your hair. If you want frizz free and manageable hair then regular use of honey would help.
Benefits Of Milk
This very basic ingredient has incredible benefits. It is the reason why the cosmetic industry has been including this ingredient in most of the hair care products. Regular use of milk or milk-infused products will help to get smooth hair as it deeply nourishes the hair and scalp while also promoting hair growth.
