3 Ingredient Hair Masks To Revitalize Your Damaged Hair

Dry and lifeless hair is a common problem amongst most of us. Over the time we have been using ready made shampoos, conditioners nd other hair care products that contains chemicals. These chemicals cause damage to our hair in the long run.

While looking for an alternative we have to keep in mind that it should be equally effective but shouldn't have any side effects. And what's best other than home remedies for this?

We can easily make hair masks in our home from some simple kitchen ingredients. Today we'll show you how to revitalise your your hair just by using three ingredients. Let us see how.

Mask 1

Ingredients

½ Avocado

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp coconut oil

This particular mask helps in smoothening your hair and makes it manageable. The fatty acids contained in avocado helps in repairing hair damage and makes it frizz-free and soft. Honey also helps in making the hair soft with its hydrating properties that ultimately helps in moisturising the hair.

How To Do

1. Blend the avocado to make a smooth paste and transfer it in a bowl.

2. Add organic honey and coconut oil in to the avocado paste and mix them well so that there are no lumps formed.

3. If the mask is too thick you can add a few drops of water to make it thin and for the ease of application.

4. Cover your hair with the help of a shower cap and leave it on for an hour.

5. Next, rinse it off with a sulfate-free oil. Smooth and silky hair is all yours.

Mask 2

Ingredients

1 cup aloe vera gel

3 tbsp coconut oil

Few drops of tea tree oil

A combination of these ingredients makes your hair shine and gives life to your hair within a night. Aloe vera gel and coconut oil as usual adds on to the moisture and hydration of both the scalp and the hair. Tea tree oil works effectively in getting rid of dandruff and dry scalp.

How To Do

1. Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and cut it open. Take out the gel from it and add it in a bowl.

2. Add coconut oil and a few drops of tea tree oil in to it and blend all the ingredients well.

3. Apply this on your hair and scalp from the roots till the tip of your hair.

4. Apply this at at least 2 hours before going to bed and leave it overnight.

5. Next day morning rinse it off with your regular shampoo.

6. Make sure that you cover your hair with a shower cap before going to bed.

Mask 3

Ingredients

1 cup yogurt

6 tbsp coconut oil

The lactic acid in yogurt helps in preventing dry hair and gives you a smooth hair. Whereas coconut oil adds shine and keeps the hair hydrated all the time.

How To Do

1. Blend together yogurt and coconut oil to make a smooth paste.

2. Apply this on your hair and scalp and leave it for an hour.

3. If you want you can also leave the mask overnight and wash it off the next day morning with your shampoo.

Mask 4

1 Banana

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp honey

How To Do

1. Take a ripe banana and mash it in order to make a smooth paste.

2. Add coconut oil and raw honey in to the banana paste and mix all the ingredients well.

3. Divide your hair in to sections and start applying the banana mask on your hair covering the roots and the tips.

4. Leave it on for 1 to 2 hours and then wash it off with shampoo using normal water.