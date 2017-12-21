10 Tips To Avoid Dry And Flaky Scalp During The Winter Season

Dry scalp during winter season is a highly common problem that a majority of men and women suffer from. This annoying condition can cause flakiness and itchiness. If you too are someone who is troubled with this problem during this season, then we've got you covered. As today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about certain life-saving tips that can prevent your scalp from getting dry and flaky.
Expert-approved and easy to follow, these hair care tips can prevent your scalp from getting dry or dehydrated due to the loss of moisture in the air.
Though these tips may seem like generic; however, following them can help you achieve a flake-free, healthy and well-moisturized scalp. Healthy scalp would lead to shiny and voluminous tresses.
So, read on to know more about these incredible tips and ensure that your hair game is on point even during the harsh winter season.
1. Massage With Warm Oil
Oil treatment can restore moisture to your scalp and prevent it from getting too dry and flaky. Just massage your scalp with warm coconut or olive oil to ward off dryness and flakiness. Try doing this 2-3 times in a week, during winter season, for ensuring that your scalp stays healthy and flake-free during the winter season.
2. Avoid Over Washing
Over washing can strip your hair off of its natural moisture. This in turn can lead to dry and flaky scalp. Several hair care experts urge women to wash their hair only 2-3 times a week, as overdoing it can do more harm than good.
3. Stay Away From Heat Styling Tools
Heat styling tools such as straighteners and curling irons are known to leave your hair looking dry and dehydrated, whilst stripping your scalp off of its natural moisture. Try to reduce the usage of such styling tools during the winter days to prevent your scalp from becoming dry and flaky.
4. Opt For A Deep-conditioning Treatment
Deep-conditioning treatment can make a world of difference to the state of your hair and scalp, especially during the cold season. This treatment can impart moisture to your scalp and safeguard it against the damaging effects of dry and cold air. You can either make deep-conditioning masks at home or get this treatment done at a beauty salon.
5. Use Herbal Hair Care Products
During the winter season, it is best to use herbal hair care products. Free of harsh and hair-damaging chemicals, herbal products can effectively safeguard your scalp and hair from the adverse effects of the dropping temperature and cold air.
6. Apply Honey
Honey is a natural humectant that can come to your scalp's rescue during the winter season. Just slather organic honey onto your scalp area. Leave it there for an hour before washing it off with lukewarm water. Make use of this incredible home remedy to ensure that your scalp stays well moisturized throughout the season.
7. Try Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse
Apple cider vinegar acts as an antibacterial agent that can prevent your scalp area from becoming dry and flaky. Just add 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to a mug full of water. Rinse your hair with this homemade solution on a weekly basis to ward off dry scalp.
8. Change Your Hair Care Routine
Change in season should lead to change in the hair care routine as well. Switch your products and also opt for a winter-friendly routine to ensure that your scalp and hair do not suffer from dryness and dehydration.
9. Try Homemade Hair Masks
Homemade hair masks can work wonders on the state of your hair and prevent the cold air from causing further dryness and flakiness. These masks can help your scalp retain its natural moisture and ensure that it does not get too flaky or dry.
10. Prevent The Exposure To Cold And Dry Air
The last tip on this list may seem like a generic one; however, it can prove to be a life-saving one during the winter season. Use a cap or a silk scarf to cover your head before going out to prevent your hair and scalp area from getting exposed to cold and dry air.