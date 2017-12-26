10 DIY Coconut Oil Hair Masks For Extremely Dry Hair

Extremely dry hair tends to look rough, dehydrated and lifeless. This type of hair can completely bring down one's beauty quotient.

A variety of factors can lead to this annoying hair condition. The most common ones are colour treatment, exposure to polluted air, usage of heat-styling tools and harsh hair products.

Apart from the aforementioned ones, there are many other factors as well that can strip your hair off of its natural oil and leave it looking dry and rough. Irrespective of the reason, this type of hair is a pain to deal with.

Fortunately, there are ways to improve the state of extremely dry hair and make it soft as well as manageable. And, the best way to do that would be to treat your scalp and hair with a remarkable natural oil, such as coconut oil.

A true favourite for hair care purposes, coconut oil is an age-old remedy that is replete with proteins and antioxidants, which can transform the state of this type of hair.

Moreover, there are numerous ways of using this oil for dry-hair treatment. You can either apply it directly to your scalp and hair or just use it in combination with other effective natural ingredients for enhanced results.

To make things simple for you, we've curated a list of easy-to-make coconut oil hair masks to treat extremely dry hair. Take a look at them, here: