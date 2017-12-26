10 DIY Coconut Oil Hair Masks For Extremely Dry Hair

Extremely dry hair tends to look rough, dehydrated and lifeless. This type of hair can completely bring down one's beauty quotient.
A variety of factors can lead to this annoying hair condition. The most common ones are colour treatment, exposure to polluted air, usage of heat-styling tools and harsh hair products.
Apart from the aforementioned ones, there are many other factors as well that can strip your hair off of its natural oil and leave it looking dry and rough. Irrespective of the reason, this type of hair is a pain to deal with.
Fortunately, there are ways to improve the state of extremely dry hair and make it soft as well as manageable. And, the best way to do that would be to treat your scalp and hair with a remarkable natural oil, such as coconut oil.
A true favourite for hair care purposes, coconut oil is an age-old remedy that is replete with proteins and antioxidants, which can transform the state of this type of hair.
Moreover, there are numerous ways of using this oil for dry-hair treatment. You can either apply it directly to your scalp and hair or just use it in combination with other effective natural ingredients for enhanced results.
To make things simple for you, we've curated a list of easy-to-make coconut oil hair masks to treat extremely dry hair. Take a look at them, here:
1. Coconut Oil + Egg White
- Take a bowl, pour an egg white in it and add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.
- Mix for a little while before applying it all over your head.
- Leave it to dry and after 30 minutes, wash off with a mild shampoo.
- This mask can be used twice a week for better and healthier hair.
2. Coconut Oil + Avocado
- Thoroughly, mash a ripe avocado and mix it with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.
- Apply the mask to your scalp area and leave it there for about 30 minutes.
- Wash it off with a light shampoo and tepid water.
- Repeat the usage of this mask at least twice a month for noticeable results.
3. Coconut Oil + Honey
- Create a blend of 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and 2 teaspoons of honey.
- Smear the resulting mask on your scalp area and let it dry for about 20-25 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.
- Use this incredible mask on a weekly basis to soften the texture of your dry hair.
4. Coconut Oil + Banana
- Just mash a ripe banana and mix it with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.
- Once done, you can work the material on your scalp area and leave it there for about 15 minutes.
- Later on, wash off the residue with a light shampoo and tepid water.
- Give this homemade mask a try on a weekly basis to improve the state of your hair.
5. Coconut Oil + Milk
- Put together a blend of 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and 1 tablespoon of milk.
- Once mixed, slather the resulting material all over your scalp and tresses.
- Let it dry before washing it off with tepid water and a light shampoo.
- Weekly application of this mask can work wonders on your dry hair.
6. Coconut Oil + Argan Oil
- Combine 2 tablespoons of coconut oil with 1 teaspoon of argan oil.
- Work the mask all over your scalp and tresses.
- Allow it to dry for about 20 minutes before washing it off with tepid water and your regular shampoo.
- Treat your extremely dry hair by using this homemade mask on a weekly basis.
7. Coconut Oil + Apple Cider Vinegar
- Merge 2-3 tablespoons of coconut oil with ½ a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.
- Slather the mask on your scalp and leave it there for 30 minutes prior to washing it off with a herbal shampoo.
- Pamper your hair with this DIY hair mask to impart shine and softness into your dull and dry hair.
8. Coconut Oil + Vitamin E Oil
- Extract the oil from a vitamin E capsule and mix it with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.
- Massage the prepared mask on your scalp area and leave it to dry for 40-45 minutes.
- Afterwards, use tepid water and your regular shampoo to wash off the residue.
- Once a week, treat your extremely dry hair with this DIY coconut oil hair mask to get noticeable results.
9. Coconut Oil + Butter
- Create a blend of 2-3 tablespoons of coconut oil and 2 teaspoons of butter.
- Gently massage the prepared material on your scalp area and also apply it to the tips of your hair.
- Allow it to stay there for a good 20-25 minutes before washing your head with lukewarm water and your favourite shampoo.
- Weekly application of this mask can help you achieve healthy hair.
10. Coconut Oil Olive Oil + Green Tea
- Take a bowl, add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 2 teaspoons of unsweetened green tea in it.
- Mix the ingredients thoroughly and smear the mask on your scalp area as well as the tips of your hair.
- Keep it on for about an hour, prior to washing your head with a light shampoo and tepid water.
- This moisturizing mask can be applied on a weekly basis to treat extremely dry hair.