Best Homemade Leave-In Conditioner For Dry, Curly Hair

Maintaining curly hair can be quite a task, especially if it is dry and frizzy, right? Well, using a homemade leave-in conditioner for dry, curly hair can help you have lovely tresses.

Curly hair can look quite unruly if it is dry and frizzy, and curly hair is usually more prone to dryness than the other types of hair.

We notice a lot of people with curly hair complaining that they find it extremely hard to maintain their tresses, as frizzy hair can make them look extremely messy.

So, people with curly, dry hair need to take special care of their mane and use hair care products like conditioners, leave-in conditioning serums, mousse, etc., in order to keep their hair looking neat and presentable.

Cosmetic hair products for curly, dry hair can be quite expensive and also harmful for the hair, so using natural leave-in conditioners is a great option. These herbal leave-in conditioners for dry, curly hair can also keep your hair healthy and radiant.

Learn how to make the natural leave-in hair conditioner, here.

Honey And Coconut

If you have dry hair, then using honey is the best. Coconut also helps in nourishing your hair and keeping it soft and smooth.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1/3rd cup of water

Method:

Mix together aloe vera gel and coconut oil. Add water in a spray bottle. Pour the mixture of aloe vera gel and coconut oil into the spray bottle. Shake them well. You can use this conditioner whenever you want to.

Olive Oil And Rose Water

Olive oil and rose water work together to hydrate your locks and prevent fly-away hair and dryness, while adding radiance to your hair.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp rose water

Method:

Add the suggested amounts of ingredients in a bowl. Stir well to form a mixture. Take a bit of the mixture in your hands and rub the small quantity on to your hair, gently while your hair is still wet after a wash. Avoid rubbing the leave-in conditioner on to your scalp and use it just on the ends. Do not rinse your hair after an application. You can also store it in a spray bottle and use it as per your convenience.

Apple Cider Vinegar And Lemon Essential Oil

This leave-in conditioner helps in making the hair smooth and manageable. It also helps in controlling excess oil produced from the scalp.

Ingredients:

2/3rd cup of water

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Few drops of lemon essential oil

Method:

Pour 2/3 cup of water in a spray bowl. Add 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar and a few drops of lemon essential oil into the water. Shake them well, so that all the ingredients are mixed well. Spray this leave-in conditioner on your hair to detangle it and get a smooth and silky hair. You can use this leave-in conditioner once in a week and you can see a huge difference.

Storage

Leave-in conditioners can be either made according to the use or it can also be stored in a plastic spray bottle. You can refrigerate the above two recipes for a maximum of five days. Make sure that you use a plastic bottle to store them. Also, make sure that you shake the spray bottle well before using it.

Wash Your Hair

You must ensure that you use a natural shampoo and hair conditioner of your choice while washing your tresses for this homemade natural leave-in conditioner to work effectively. This natural leave-in conditioner for dry, curly hair can also add more volume to your curls!