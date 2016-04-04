Hair Masks to Manage Hair Better

Hair is one of the important features that accentuates one's look. Everyone wants their hair to be silky and smooth. But maintaining healthy hair is not an easy task. The regular usage of harsh chemicals, various hair treatments, hair straightening, pollution and sun damage result in giving dull, oily, frizzy and unmanageable hair.

Maintaining your tresses holds paramount importance because it makes a great difference to your looks. Various hair treatments like hair straightening and smoothening contributes to hair loss and hair damage due to its harsh chemicals.

So, put a break to all these and don't waste money on these treatments while you can prepare your hair mask at home and get shiny and silky hair. Therefore, in this article, we at Boldsky will be listing out some of the ingredients that help to make the hair more manageable. Read on to know more about it.

Honey And Almond Oil Mask

If your hair tends to be frizzy, then this mask comes to your rescue. Almond oil is one of the essential hair oils, which helps to prevent hair fall. It is rich in vitamins A and E and acts as a natural moisturiser. Mix equal proportions of honey and almond oil and apply it on the scalp.

Banana, Egg And Olive Oil Mask

This mask nourishes the scalp and makes those luscious locks shine. Mash up a banana, add one egg (preferably only the egg whites). Mix it up with two tablespoons of olive oil, leave it for 20 minutes and rinse your hair with water. Apply this mask only in a month for best results.

Coconut Milk And Honey Mask

Whisk together 1 tablespoon of honey, half a cup of coconut milk and blend it well. Apply it on your scalp and leave it for 20 minutes and shampoo your hair as usual. This hair mask makes the hair less frizzy and adds shine to your hair.

Egg, Lemon And Yogurt

This protein-rich hair mask assists in strengthening the hair. Lemon prevents dandruff, egg adds shine to your tresses and yogurt locks the moisture in. Use this mask once in 15 days.

Mayonnaise

This mask treats dry and damaged hair effectively. Coat your hair with mayonnaise. The amount to be used depends upon the hair length. Wear a shower cap and allow to sit for 20 minutes. Rinse your hair with a normal shampoo.

Beer

Beer provides nourishment to the hair and acts as a natural hair tonic. It keeps the hair softer and voluminous if used on a regular basis.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo. Massage your hair with beer from the roots to the tip in a circular motion. Allow it to sit for 5-10 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water. You can try this once in a week for a few weeks.

Aloe Vera And Honey

This pack will give you a soft hair instantly. Aloe vera acts as a conditioner, while honey provides natural hydration.

Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and squeeze out the gel. Add some honey and mix it well. Apply this on your hair, whenever you need your hair to be silky instantly. After applying, wash it off in normal water.

Banana

Banana contains natural fats and moisture, which keeps the hair hydrated and nourished. Using banana in your hair pack will keep your skin moisturized and frizz free.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

2-3 tbsp honey

How to do:

Mash up the ripe bananas and add 2-3 teaspoons of honey. Mix it into a paste and use it as a hair mask. Shampoo the hair after half an hour. Apply this banana mask once a week to get better and faster results.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps in moisturizing your hair by acting as a conditioner, which helps in making the hair smooth, silky and hydrated.

Mix together equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water. After shampooing, pour the mixture into your hair and massage it onto your scalp. Let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it thoroughly with cold water.

Ghee

Apart from enhancing the taste of the food, ghee helps in conditioning the hair, thereby improving its shine and texture.

Apply some melted ghee on your hair and scalp and gently massage it. Leave it on the hair for an hour and you can rinse it off with a shampoo in normal water. If your hair is rough, you can get a softer mane with this remedy.