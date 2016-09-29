What Happens When You Apply Olive Oil & Egg Whites To Your Hair?

Are you someone who has invested on hundreds of hair care products with hopes of improving the health and texture of your hair? Are you disappointed with the results? If yes, it is time to try natural hair masks for your hair!
Yes, if you want to have beautiful locks that reflect health and radiance, naturally, then you must ensure that you use natural ingredients on your hair that are devoid of harmful chemicals.
When you go out to buy hair care products you see numerous products for every kind of hair, be it shampoos, conditioners, serums, etc., however, most of these products contain a high level of chemicals.
So, if you want to improve the health of your hair and make your tresses appear lustrous naturally, just head to your kitchens instead.
Did you know that olive oil and egg whites come with numerous hair care benefits?
Just add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and an egg white from 1 egg into a blender to obtain a mixture. You can apply this mixture on to your hair and leave it on for 15 minutes, before rinsing it off.
So, have a look at the hair benefits of the mixture of olive oil and egg whites hair mask, here.
1. Prevents Hair Fall
This natural hair mask is rich in proteins and it strengthens your hair from the roots, preventing hair fall.
2. Reduces Split Ends
This homemade hair mask nourishes your hair, allowing healthy hair growth, thus reducing split ends.
3. Reduces Frizziness
Both olive oil and egg whites work together to soften your hair and reduce frizziness and fly-away hair.
4. Hydrates Hair
As this natural hair mask acts as a natural hair-hydrating agent that moisturises your hair, your hair will remain soft and silky.
5. Prevents Hair Breakage
As this natural hair mask contains nutrients that can strengthen your hair follicles from within, it can prevent hair breakage.
6. Adds Shine
This combination of olive oil and egg whites has the ability to make your hair shinier and more radiant, as it provides an excellent nourishment.
7. Makes Hair Bouncy
This homemade hair mask has the ability to add more bounce to your hair, as it keeps your tresses well nourished from within.
8. Reduces Dandruff
As this hydrating hair mask reduces dryness of the scalp, you can notice a great reduction in dandruff.
9. Promotes Hair Growth
This natural hair mask nourishes your hair follicles and boosts the production of hair, giving your mane a fuller look.
10. Makes Hair Smoother
If you want you hair to have a smoother texture, then this natural egg white and olive oil mask can be very effective.
11. Cleanses Your Scalp
This homemade hair mask can cleanse your scalp by dislodging the dirt and sweat that is accumulated.
