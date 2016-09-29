What Happens When You Apply Olive Oil & Egg Whites To Your Hair?

Are you someone who has invested on hundreds of hair care products with hopes of improving the health and texture of your hair? Are you disappointed with the results? If yes, it is time to try natural hair masks for your hair!

Yes, if you want to have beautiful locks that reflect health and radiance, naturally, then you must ensure that you use natural ingredients on your hair that are devoid of harmful chemicals.

When you go out to buy hair care products you see numerous products for every kind of hair, be it shampoos, conditioners, serums, etc., however, most of these products contain a high level of chemicals.

So, if you want to improve the health of your hair and make your tresses appear lustrous naturally, just head to your kitchens instead.

Did you know that olive oil and egg whites come with numerous hair care benefits?

Just add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and an egg white from 1 egg into a blender to obtain a mixture. You can apply this mixture on to your hair and leave it on for 15 minutes, before rinsing it off.

So, have a look at the hair benefits of the mixture of olive oil and egg whites hair mask, here.