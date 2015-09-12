Quick Hacks To Straighten Curly Hair Naturally

Straight hair is the latest trend. While some have naturally straight hair, some others have to depend on expensive hair straightening treatments. Nowadays, there are many products that could change the texture of your hair.

People who are not blessed with naturally straight hair often turn to chemical treatments to get rid of unruly waves and curls. Many beauty salons offer hair-straightening services with immediate results. The finished look lasts for a limited time, perhaps for a year.

One of the major drawbacks of such products is that it comes with chemicals that are bad for hair. Also, temporary straightening from a salon will last only a few days.

Fortunately, there are some natural ways to straighten your hair without undergoing the harsh effects of chemical treatments. Let us see what they are.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera gel easily penetrates into the hair strands and keeps them well moisturized. Due to this moisturizing property, it can straighten your hair naturally.

Ingredients:

½ cup aloe vera gel

½ cup olive oil

6 drops rosemary

6 drops sandalwood

How To Use:

Mix one-half cup each of aloe vera gel and warm olive oil. Next, mix in six drops each of rosemary oil and sandalwood oil. Massage the mixture into your hair and scalp. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for one to two hours. Rinse it off and shampoo your hair with a mild shampoo.

Coconut Milk

Coconut milk works effectively in naturally straightening curly hair.

Ingredients:

1 cup coconut milk

Few drops of lemon

How To Use:

Pour 1 cup of coconut milk in a bowl. Squeeze half a lemon into it. Mix well. Put this mixture in the fridge for an hour. Now apply it, covering your hair. Take a towel and heat it up using a dryer for a few minutes. Wrap this warm towel around your head. Leave it for 30-50 minutes. After that, wash it off in normal water.

Olive Oil And Egg

Olive oil helps to keep the hair moisturized, whereas eggs help in making your hair turn stronger and shinier.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

4 tbsp olive oil

How To Use:

Beat two eggs properly and mix in four tablespoons of olive oil. Apply this mixture to your hair and scalp, then comb your hair with a wide-toothed comb. Wear a shower cap and leave it on for 30 to 45 minutes. Rinse it off and wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Milk

Milk contains proteins that help in keeping the hair smooth and frizz free. Also, it will help in straightening curly hair naturally.

Method 1:

Mix together one-half cup each of milk and water. Store the mixture in a spray bottle. Comb out any tangles in your hair, spray the mixture over your hair and comb it again. Leave it on for 30 minutes, so that the milk is absorbed by your hair. Then, wash your hair with shampoo and apply the conditioner.

Method 2:

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

2-3 tbsp honey

2-3 tbsp mashed bananas

How To Use:

Take 1 cup milk and add honey to it. Mix it well to create a good paste. Add banana to make it more thick and effective. Bananas are good moisturizers for the hair. Apply this paste on your hair and let it work for 1 hour or more. Wait till it completely dries out.

Now, wash it off with shampoo.

Fuller's Earth (Multani Mitti)

Multani mitti is a cleansing agent and not only it will help in straightening your hair, but also will protect your hair from damage.

Ingredients:

1 cup fuller's earth (multani mitti)

1 egg white

2 tbsp rice flour

How To Use:

Mix together one cup of fuller's earth, one egg white and two tablespoons of rice flour. Add enough water to the mixture to get a thin texture. Apply this mixture to your hair and comb your hair with a wide-toothed comb. Leave it in for one hour, and then wash it out with water. Now, spray milk on your hair. Leave it on for 15 minutes, and then shampoo and condition your hair.

Hot Oil Massage

How To Use:

Apply the warm oil to your hair and massage your scalp for 15 to 20 minutes. Comb your hair thoroughly to evenly distribute the oil. It will also avoid breakage while washing your hair. Cover your hair with a hot wet towel for 30 to 40 minutes. After 40 minutes, wash it off using a mild shampoo. Comb your hair lightly while it is still wet and let it dry.

Castor Oil

Castor oil works wonders for straightening your hair.

How To Use:

Warm the oil and massage it into your hair. Wrap a warm, damp towel around it and keep it on for 30 minutes. Then, wash your hair with a gentle shampoo. You can repeat this twice a week for better and faster results.

Vinegar

Vinegar helps in providing sleekness and shine to the hair.

How To Use:

After you've rinsed out the conditioner from your hair, add some drops of vinegar into a mug of cold water and rinse out your hair one last time with it.

Banana And Honey

This hair mask is power packed with natural conditioners like curd and olive oil.

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp curd

2 tbsp olive oil

How To Use:

Take two overripe bananas and 2 tablespoons of honey, olive oil and curd and mash them into a fine paste. Coat your hair with this mask and protect it with a shower cap. Leave this on for 1/2 an hour and then wash it off.

Brush Wet Hair

After washing your hair, let it air dry completely, but continue to brush it every five minutes. Pull out and hold each section of hair for a few seconds to straighten it out. You can also do this in front of a fan, which is faster, but requires constant brushing.