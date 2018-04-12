Ways To Get Soft Hair Naturally!

Have you been suffering from dry hair issues which do not allow your hair to stay soft and smooth? Do you feel the oils in your hair are depleting causing major dryness? It’s natural to wish for smooth silky hair that would stay perfect at all times. Smooth hair will not get tangled easily. It’s manageable and low on maintenance. It gives your face that perfect look!

You may have tried a lot of shampoo and conditioners to get that perfect look but failed almost every time. Most people like you think excess shampooing will keep the hair nice and silky but what they fail to realise is that excess shampooing can get the oils off your hair thus making it appear dry. So, how to make up for the lost oil? What should be done to make sure the hair is soft and silky hair that too naturally. If you want to know how to get smooth hair naturally, here are a few tips that should help get started. Try it out!

Aroma Oil Massage Aroma oil massage can result in smooth silky hair that you will feel proud of. You can use rosemary, tea tree, lavender oils mixed with sweet almond olive oil to massage your hair and make it smooth. Massaging should be done on regular basis for best results. Beer Works Well Apart from making you happy, beer also cares for your hair. When you apply beer to your hair, it becomes a moisturiser for your hair. The result of this treatment is smooth silky hair that too naturally. Nowadays you would find beer shampoos available in the market. This would be good too! Condition with Milk Here's another way to get smooth hair at home. Spray milk gently along your hair with a spray bottle. Once you are done spraying, brush your hair strands. Leave it on for half hour and then wash it with a mild shampoo. Refrain from using a conditioner as milk is an absolutely safe and amazing hair conditioner. Treating hair with milk will keep your strands healthy and smooth. Yoghurt Mix This is possibly something your grandmother would've told you if you asked her how to get soft hair at home. You can mix egg and yoghurt to prepare a good conditioner for your hair. Apply this mixture to your hair and leave it on for some time before washing it off with a good mild shampoo. You will find unbelievably smooth and shiny hair at the end of this effort. Eggs are considered to be the best conditioner for dry hair. The Olive Mixture Mix olive oil and yoghurt in a bowl and blend it well. Apply this mixture to your hair. Leave it on and then wash your hair with a good shampoo to get smooth silky hair. Aloe Vera With Honey While aloe vera ensures conditioning and rebuilding of hair, honey increases shine to your hair. When these two are mixed together you will get the best conditioner which will make your hair smooth and silky. Make sure the aloe vera you are using is pretty natural. You can even mix jojoba oil to this mixture.