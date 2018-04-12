8 Best Home Remedies For Soft And Silky Hair Hair Care lekhaka-Monika Khajuria

Soft and smooth hair is desired by all. However, many factors such as pollution, exposure to the sun, chemicals infused in the products and lack of proper haircare can lead to dull and damaged hair.

Women go to great lengths to obtain soft, smooth and healthy hair. We try tons of products in the hope of getting soft and shiny hair but the results aren't that satisfactory always.

Did you know that you can get soft and smooth hair without using products such as conditioners? In fact, excessive use of these products only harms your hair in the long run. There are certain home remedies that can nourish your hair and give you smooth and healthy locks.

Home Remedies For Soft And Silky Hair

1. Egg, honey & olive oil

Eggs contain various proteins, vitamins and fats that are essential for healthy hair. [1] Egg repairs as well as conditions your hair to give you smooth, soft hair.

Honey has a conditioning effect on your hair. Besides preventing your hair from damage, honey acts as an emollient to lock the moisture in your hair and them soft. [2] Olive oil nourishes the hair follicles to make your hair soft and promotes hair growth. [3]

Ingredients

1 egg

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Crack open an egg in a bowl.

Add honey and olive oil in it and whisk everything together well.

Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair.

Cover your hair with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo, preferably sulphate-free.

2. Hot coconut oil massage

A coconut oil massage might not come as a surprise of many of you. Coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair follicles to nourish the hair and prevent the hair from damage. [4]

Ingredient

Coconut oil (as required)

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a bowl and heat it up a little. Make sure it isn't too hot or else it will burn your scalp.

Apply this warm oil to your scalp and all over your hair and gently massage your hair for about 15 minutes.

Cover your head with a hot towel.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo.

3. Amla, reetha & shikakai hair mask

Amla acts as a tonic for your hair and nourishes your hair to keep dry and frizzy hair at bay. [5] Rich in antioxidants, shikakai nourishes your hair follicles to make your hair soft and healthy. Used for haircare since ancient times, reetha makes your hair soft and shiny. [6]

Ingredients

1 tsp amla powder

1 tsp reetha powder

1 tsp shikakai powder

1 egg

½ tsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, add the amla, reetha and shikakai powder and give it a stir.

Next, crack open an egg in it.

Add the honey and mix everything together well to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Gently massage your scalp for a few seconds.

Leave it on for 30-35 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

4. Banana, olive oil and lemon juice hair mask

Rich in potassium, carbohydrates and essential vitamins, banana improves hair elasticity and makes it soft, shiny and manageable. [7] Lemon juice contains vitamin C that promotes collagen production to nourish the scalp and promotes healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mash the banana in a bowl.

Add olive oil and honey in it and give it a good stir.

Lastly, add the lemon juice in it and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture to your hair. Make sure to cover from roots to the tips.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo and cold water.

Let your hair air dry.

5. Ghee massage

Ghee conditions your hair and treat dull and dry hair to make it soft, smooth and shiny.

Ingredient

Ghee (as needed)

Method of use

Warm up some ghee in a bowl.

Apply this ghee on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for an hour.

Shampoo your hair as you would normally do.

6. Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise nourishes the hair, and calms and conditions the frizzy hair to make it soft and smooth.

Ingredients

Mayonnaise (as needed)

Method of use

Rinse your hair and drain the excess water.

Take some mayonnaise, depending on the length of your hair and apply it all over your damp hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

7. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar hair rinse works as a conditioner for your hair, leaving it smooth and soft. Besides, it removes the chemical build-up on the hair and rejuvenates your hair.

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

Method of use

Mix the apple cider vinegar to a cup of water.

Shampoo your hair as you would normally do.

Rinse your hair with the apple cider vinegar solution.

Let it sit for a few seconds.

Rinse it off using water.

8. Beer rinse

Beer nourishes dull and frizzy hair to make it smooth and shiny. [8] Besides, it promotes hair growth and adds volume to your hair.

Ingredient

Beer (as needed)

Method of use

Shampoo your hair as you would normally do.

Rinse your hair thoroughly using beer and gently massage your scalp for a few seconds.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Tips To Remember

Getting soft and smooth hair is not just about using products or home remedies. You need to take proper care of your hair, if you want naturally soft and healthy hair. Here are some points that you need to keep in mind.

Do not shampoo your hair frequently. You not only strip your hair off its natural oils, but also unnecessarily use chemicals on your hair.

Keep the use of heat styling products to the minimum.

Choose the products according to your hair type. Don't use the products blindly.

Let your hair air-dry.

Whenever you step out in the sun, cover your hair with either a scarf or a hat.

Don't tie your hair too tightly.

Don't go to sleep while your hair is still wet.

