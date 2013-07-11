Make Your Hair Smell Good With These Tips And Tricks

Most women want their hair to look gorgeous and smell fabulous at all times. However, making hair smell fresh and lovely can prove to be a challenging task as there are many factors that can cause your scalp and hair to smell bad. Factors like poor hygiene, excessive sweating, an oily scalp, hormonal imbalance, a scalp infection, etc., often contribute to this common hair problem.

If you too are someone who is suffering from this common issue and wish to attain locks that smell great, then we've got you covered. Today, at Boldsky, we've compiled a list of tips and tricks that can make your hair smell fabulous.

These tried-and-tested tips and tricks are easy and extremely effective. Many women have already used these tips to make their locks smell great.

Take a look at these useful tips and tricks here.

1. Add Essential Oils To Your Shampoo

Adding essential oils, like lavender essential oil or jasmine essential oil, to your regular shampoo can help you attain beautiful and scented locks. These essential oils come with a fresh fragrance that can ward off foul smell from your hair. Just add 3-4 drops of an essential oil to your shampoo to get desired results.

2. Spray Perfume On Your Comb/Brush

This is perhaps, the easiest way to get rid of the foul smell from the tresses. Just spray perfume on your comb or hairbrush prior to brushing your hair with it. This simple tip can make your hair smell great within a matter of seconds.

3. Use Tea Bags

Tea leaves are age-old remedies that can do wonders on the state of your hair. Be it preventing grey hair or bad odour, tea leaves can be used for multiple hair-related purposes. Just soak a couple of tea bags in a pot of hot water. After 10-15 minutes, take out the tea bags and set the solution under the fan to cool off. Rinse your hair with this home-made rinse to make sure that it stays healthy and smells great.

4. Massage Your Scalp With Tomatoes

Tomatoes are effective remedies for banishing bad smell from the hair. Just extract fresh tomato juice. Massage it all over your scalp and apply the rest to the ends of your tresses. Leave it on for 20-25 minutes before rinsing your hair with lukewarm water. This useful trick can leave your tresses smelling great.

5. Apply Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is packed with antibacterial properties that can destroy bacteria that cause foul smell and leave your tresses smelling fresh and fabulous. Just squeeze out the lemon juice and massage it all over your scalp and apply the rest to the ends of your tresses.

6. Avoid Using Heat Styling Tools

Heat styling tools, such as straightening irons, hair dryers, curling irons, etc., can make your hair smell burnt. That is why it is wise to stay away from these tools to make sure that your hair smells fabulous at all times.

7. Spray Rose Water

Made from rose petals, the refreshing fragrance of rose water makes it an ideal remedy that can make your locks smell fabulous. Just spray a little bit of rose water to your tresses; not only does this make them smell great but also makes them soft and smooth.

8. Regularly Wash Your Hair

The last tip on this list is a must-follow. Not washing your hair on a regular basis will cause foul smell and a build-up of dirt on your scalp. On the other hand, regularly washing your hair will not only help your locks smell good but will also make sure they stay clean and healthy.