Homemade Conditioners To Get Shiny Hair!

Healthy and shiny hair is a dream of every woman. After a hair wash, you apply artificial hair conditioners to set your hair, but these hair conditioners are not that effective to keep your hair shiny and smooth after a day or two!

The uses of hair conditioners are many. They add shine to your hair and make them appear healthy and soft. Natural hair masks also prevent hair loss, which can occur when your hair turn dry and are difficult to manage.

So, you must opt for a natural homemade hair mask in this case. It is normal to lose 50 to 100 strands of hair every day. However, when hair loss exceeds this figure, you will notice thinning of the hair and bald patches appearing sooner. This condition is known as alopecia. Most people normally experience hair loss in their 30s due to hormonal changes, unhealthy diet and stress.

To correct these factors, adopting to natural herbal remedies is very helpful. For a natural hair care, try homemade hair conditioners to get shiny hair at a lesser cost. Here are a few perfect natural hair conditioners you could use.

Honey And Banana Hair Mask

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp raw honey

Method:

Mash a ripe banana and mix it with a tablespoon of raw honey. Apply this to your scalp and hair. Keep it for half an hour and then wash your hair off with lukewarm water. Shampoo as usual. Repeat this remedy once in a week to see faster and better results.

Vinegar And Yogurt

Ingredients:

½ cup of yogurt

1 teaspoon of vinegar

1 teaspoon of honey

Method:

All you need to do is to mix together yogurt, vinegar and honey in a bowl. Apply this mask on your hair and scalp, keep it on for half an hour and then rinse it off. Repeat this once in a week for faster and better results.

Egg

Just whisk an egg to get shiny hair without much effort. Egg not only brings shine to your hair, but also makes it turn soft and smooth. The smell of egg can be difficult to get rid of, so in this case you could use a shampoo with a strong smell if you hate the smell of egg.

White vinegar

Vinegar is a homemade hair conditioner to get shiny hair. Add a few drops of white vinegar in half a bucket of water and rinse your hair with it after washing. Your hair would naturally become shiny and smooth after regular use.

Beer

This is one of the natural hair conditioners for a smooth and glossy hair. After a hair wash, add a few drops of beer in water and rinse your hair with this solution. Beer is an effective hair care ingredient to get smooth and shiny hair naturally!

Mayonnaise

Ingredients:

1/4th cup of mayonnaise

Few drops of essential oil (any)

Method:

Add ¼th cup of mayonnaise in a bowl. Add a few drops of essential oil into it. Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on your scalp and hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off in normal water with a mild shampoo.

Yogurt

This is one of the natural ingredients used for day-to-day hair care. To get shiny hair naturally with home remedies, apply yogurt 30-45 minutes before a hair wash and then wash it off with a mild shampoo. If you have dandruff, add a few drops of lemon juice and then apply it on your hair. Lemon also removes dandruff naturally.

Milk And Honey

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons honey

2 cups of whole milk

Method:

To apply this hair mask, mix two teaspoons of honey with two cups of whole milk. Wash your hair as you normally would do and rinse your hair with this mixture. Put on a shower cap and let it remain for 15 minutes. Then, wash it off with plain water.

Avocado And Olive Oil

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

2-3 teaspoons of olive oil

Method:

Mash up an avocado with 1 or 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Separate dry hair into four sections. Use a pastry brush to apply the mixture to each section of the hair. Once the entire head is covered, put on a shower cap and wait for 30 minutes.

So, try these homemade hair conditioners to get shiny and smooth hair without much effort.