Home Remedies To Remove Dandruff Easily At Home

Hair is the most vital part of a man's looks and dandruff is the biggest issue everyone faces at some point of time. It can be caused by pollution, direct sun, excessive heat or excessive use of styling products. These factors can affect the health of your hair making it prone to more damage.

Once you get dandruff, it is very difficult to get rid of it as it keeps growing day by day. It directly attacks the scalp and multiplies even faster. The pollution or chemicals in water may also lead to adverse effects. This also affects people who travel a lot and have change of water very often. Tip: If possible wash your hair with mineral or filtered water, as this will stop the water-related problem like saline water, dirty water, etc.

Problems like dandruff lead to hair fall and baldness which is a major problem as once the damage is done it becomes very difficult to cure. Seeking medical advice helps but the medicines and therapies are not cheap as you have to continue the therapy for a long period of time to get rid of it.

Also, getting hair transplant is not a very good option as it is extremely expensive and a very painstaking process.

So, here are some tips to get Rid of dandruff at home:

Hibiscus And Pepper Oil Pack:

A mixture of hibiscus flowers and pepper oil provides deep nourishment and enables faster growth of hair and gets rid of dandruff.

Ingredients:

Pepper Oil - 2 spoons

Curd - ½ cup

Hibiscus Flower - 10-12 flowers

Method:

Grind all the ingredients to make a fine paste and add a few drops of water to make it easier to apply. Apply it evenly over the whole scalp and rinse it with a mild shampoo after 15 minutes.

Coconut Milk For Nourishing:

The biggest problem of dandruff is presence of dry flakes on the scalp which require moisturizing to be cured. Men can apply this once a week over damaged hair to get rid of the problem.

Ingredients:

Coconut Milk - 1 cup or as per your volume of hair

Warm Water - for bathing

Method:

Apply coconut milk over your hair evenly in good quantity and massage your hair gently for 8-10 minutes for it to be soaked properly by your scalp. Now, leave it untouched for 20 minutes (you can use a shower cap). Wash the coconut milk with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water for best results and repeat the procedure twice a month for best results.

Lemon Juice And Coconut Oil:

Lemon is great for hair as helps in reducing the flakes on the scalp as it contains Citric Acid and balances pH level of the hair. And coconut oil provides nourishment to the scalp to reduce dryness.

Ingredients:

Lemon Juice - ½ cup

Coconut Oil - ½ cup

Method:

Mix the two ingredients in a bowl properly and massage it over your scalp for 10 minutes and leave it for around an hour for your scalp to soak the oil properly. Rinse with a mild shampoo.

Camphor And Coconut Oil:

This is one of the oldest solutions to treat dandruff and it is really effective. Camphor has a cool and soothing effect and is a disinfectant. Coconut oil is mixed to cure itchiness and provide nourishment to the scalp.

Ingredients:

Finely Ground Camphor Powder - 2-2½ tablespoon

Coconut Oil - 6 tablespoons

Method:

Mix the ingredients properly to dissolve the camphor and apply over the scalp. Leave it for about 60 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo and warm water. Use it daily to feel the difference.

Neem And Turmeric Pack:

Neem is great for dandruff treatment for it's anti-fungal properties and is natural; hence, it causes no problems. Turmeric has similar qualities which helps in fast recovery from the problem.

Ingredients:

Neem Leaves - 25 leaves or 2 teaspoons of neem powder

Turmeric Powder - ½ teaspoon

Method:

Put the neem leaves in a mixer and add some water to make a paste. Add turmeric powder to the paste and mix it well. Apply the mix for 20 minutes and rinse it with lukewater and a mild shampoo.

Spinach Pack:

This is by far the simplest method to remove dandruff as spinach helps to make hair strong and cleans your scalp of the muck which causes dandruff.

Ingredients:

Spinach Leaves- 1 bowl

Water - as per requirement

Method:

Put spinach leaves in a grinder and add water to make a paste. Apply and leave for 30 minutes. Wash it off with a mild shampoo. Use this therapy for natural cleansing and a healthy scalp.

Curd And Henna Pack:

Curd is an excellent treatment as it helps to remove flakes that cause dandruff. Henna helps in soothing the scalp and preventing the dandruff from increasing. Apply this for a short period of time as henna may colour a few hair strands.

Ingredients:

Curd - 1 cup

Henna Powder - ½ cup

Method:

Mix the two ingredients in a bowl properly. Apply it evenly across the hair and wash it after 10-15 minutes with a mild shampoo and water.

All of the therapies mentioned above help you to reduce dandruff drastically if used on regular basis and one can feel the difference after a few uses. These remedies are better than any treatment as these provide a natural way to reduce dandruff and have no side effects. These tips are specifically given for men but can be used by women also but the quantity of ingredients should be added according to the user.