Happy Birthday Radhika Apte: 5 Beauty Tricks You Can Learn From The Belle Of Bollywood Body Care oi-Amritha K

Radhika Apte has carved out a solid niche in cinema and OTT platforms over the past few years. The multilingual star has worked in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and English films.

Her Instagram photos are a constant reminder that she keeps it real - when it comes to beauty or life. "Beauty should be about being happy and natural, rather than being posed and pretentious. Our relationship with it has evolved. It's no longer about conceding to a stereotype but a celebration of one's self. Beauty, however, we choose to define it, belongs to us."

Let's take a look at Radhika Apte's ideal beauty routine.

5 Beauty Tricks You Can Learn From Radhika Apte

1. Makeup is all about enhancing your favourite feature

Rather than cover up her glowy skin, Radhika Apte keeps her makeup very natural. "I am in love with the natural beauty trend. I moisturise and use a lip balm for a flush of colour," she says.

When she's on the red carpet, she dresses it up a little - with a power red lip. "When you have a bright, bold lipstick on, you don't really need anything else."

2. Hydration goes two ways

Drinking water is Apte's favourite beauty trick. "Water is the best to hydrate from within. If it's too hot, I'll have coconut or lemon water," she stated in an interview.

These drinks replenish electrolytes, so they're a great addition to your daily routine, especially when the weather gets hot. Remember to hydrate your skin topically too. Besides drinking water, apply a moisturiser or hydrator to your skin to keep it supple [1][2].

"When I was little, my mother first introduced me to the importance of moisturised skin. It's the one beautiful step I practise religiously in the morning and at night. Hydration is important for maintaining healthy skin," Apte explained during a magazine interview.

She loves jelly moisturisers that don't feel greasy. To keep her skin looking sun-kissed, Apte mixes a little moisturiser with foundation.

3. DIY hair masks = perfect hair fix

Having her hair heat-styled so often, Radhika Apte knows how important it is to take care of it. "I've been drinking amla juice since it's good for hair," Apte was quoted saying. "Beer and eggs make for good hair masks. My mother used to oil my hair, and she sometimes even used hibiscus gel on my scalp."

Regularly drinking amla juice reduces hair fall and strengthens the hair follicles from the root to the tip - equally effective in stimulating hair growth. Hair masks are great for soothing and repairing cuticles damaged by colouring, heating tools, salt water, and chlorine. You can customise them to fit your hair type, whether coarse, frizzy, dry, oily, fine, or wavy [3].

4. The right supplements can make a big difference

In addition to eating balanced meals, Radhika Apte supplements her diet with antioxidants and vitamins that help her skin, hair and overall health. "I supplement my diet with flaxseed powder, probiotics, and Vitamin C and B12," she shared with Vogue. Nutritional supplements such as flaxseed powder and probiotics can improve digestion and gut health. At the same time, the latter is necessary for proper functioning of the nerve tissue and the brain [4].

5. Make self-care a priority

She knows that finding downtime is the key to staying energised with a busy schedule. So to relax, Apte watches films and TV series, reads books, and meets friends. But when she needs to unwind, she gets a Balinese massage, which reduces muscle tension, improves circulation, and boosts lymphatic drainage [5].