Sugaring - The New Favourite Hair Removal Technique That Everybody Is Talking About!

You have to face it! Nobody is fond of unwanted hair, especially facial hair. But, the fact is that having unwanted facial and body hair is one of the biggest nightmares of any woman. And, she will resort to any means to get rid of it - even those expensive salon treatments. But what if we tell you that you do not have to go anywhere to get rid of unwanted hair? You can easily do it at the comfort of your home. What if we tell you that you can actually waxing your body at home using very basic ingredients from your kitchen? Surprised, aren't you?

Well, have you ever heard of the term sugaring? It's nothing fancy like you might be assuming. It is basically using sugar to remove body hair.

What Is Sugaring?

Sugaring, also called as sugar waxing, is a natural hair removal technique in which a special paste is made using sugar, lemon juice, and some water to remove unwanted body hair.

Sugaring is cost-effective and can be easily done at home. The process of sugaring is quite simple and ensures that your hair does not grow back faster. Sugaring is very effective for removing unwanted hair, however, it is proven to be ineffective for removing men's facial hair as it is too rough, coarse, and thick.

The Process Of Sugaring

The process of sugaring is quite simple. It requires three basic ingredients and is then blended into a paste and applied to a specific chosen area.

Ingredients

1 lemon cut into half

½ cup sugar

½ cup water

How to do & apply

In a bowl, add sugar and squeeze out the lemon slices.

Now add some water and blend all the three ingredients well until it forms a sticky paste.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes.

Now, use a spatula for applying the paste on your hands. Take some paste on the spatula and apply it on the selected area in the opposite direction of the hair growth.

Let the paste cool down for a bit until it gets slightly harder.

Flick it off in the direction of the hair growth.

Benefits Of Sugaring

Sugaring offers a number of benefits, some of which are listed below:

It is natural and cost-effective.

It has zero risk of burning or developing rashes.

It is easy to clean up and does not create too much mess, unlike regular waxing.

It does not require strips and is not at all painful.

It does not have skin irritation after the treatment is done.

Is Sugaring Safe For All Body Parts?

Well, anywhere! Sugar is a natural and safe hair removal technique that is less painful and quite effective. It also lowers the process of hair growth. You can get sugaring done on your arms, legs, lips, underarms, face, as well as the bikini area.

Sugaring is especially good for bikini area as it is not at all painful unlike the regular wax that might result in rashes on your sensitive body parts like the bikini area or underarms.

How Often Can You Get Sugaring Done?

To answer your question, you can get sugaring done every 25 days. Typically a month, but that totally depends on your hair type. If your hair growth is much faster, you can go for sugaring every 20 days too. But if your hair growth is normal or a bit slower than normal, you can go for it once in every month.

Another important thing to remember while considering sugaring is that one must know what should be the appropriate length for sugaring. Sugaring requires at least one-eighth inch of hair to be removed properly - which would be approximately the length of a grain of rice.

Now that you know what sugaring is, what are its benefits, and how is it done, would you want to give it a try?